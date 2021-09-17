Masks and makeup: How to make it work

Stuff beauty writer Harriet Pudney lives in Melbourne where mask-wearing has been mandatory for a year.

Adjusting to mask life brings with it all sorts of new challenges. Wearing makeup while three quarters of your face is covered up is one of these. “Mask rubbing” creates all sorts of issues.

Stuff beauty writer Harriet Pudney, who lives in Melbourne where mask-wearing has been mandatory for about a year, said while wearing a mask all day was annoying, you did get used to it.

Pudney said she noticed on places where your mask could rub, like your nose and cheeks, makeup could start to come off.

“Some of your makeup is going to come off, there’s no way around that, but I would put a tiny bit more concealer on the top of my nose, [and] on those areas where it’s going to rub, like on the cheeks.”

Pudney said she wouldn’t put any lip colour on until she was at her final destination, so it didn’t rub off on the inside of her mask.

“Over summer... I don’t think I wore lipstick the entire time, it was going to come off.”

Her advice was to focus more on eye makeup than lip colour.

“I would have the lip be a tinted balm that won’t come off on the inside of your mask.

“Focus on the area of your face that won’t be as affected.”

When she was working from an office and wearing a mask every day, Pudney said she wore minimal makeup and kept it light.

Then after the mask came off, she would wash her face as soon as she got home and wear a different mask every day.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Masks are now mandatory at most inside venues, and are encouraged whenever leaving home.

“When I was going to work you feel like you have been breathing on it, and it doesn’t feel clean any more.

“I would get home and drop my mask straight into the wash basket and wear another one if I was going out at night.”

Pudney said she had about eight to 10 masks she swapped between, made out of light fabric and silk.

If you did feel like your skin was breaking out more because of the mask, she said you could use a gentle chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid.