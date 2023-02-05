Forget beauty 'rules' - it's time for makeup liberation

Makeup is hard. Foundation can mysteriously slide off your face, powders can make things start to look cakey or patchy, contour can look dirty, and placement! The “correct” placement of blush, highlight and contour can require googling and multiple tabs open with various face charts for reference.

Oh, and eyeliner… don’t even get me started. I don’t think I’ve had an adult tantrum as large as the one I had trying to do winged eyeliner before I threw the brush across the room and resolutely declared that I hated cat-eyes anyway.

Every TikTok is telling us what used to be the correct way of doing things, is no longer the correct way of doing things. We’re inundated with so much information that it can become debilitating at times.

That’s why I have actively tried to forget everything I know.

I think back to going through my makeup palettes and how I would swatch my favourite glittery or duo-chromatic shades simply for the joy of how they sparkled, how smoothly they applied and the child-like wonder of twisting my wrist and seeing a shadow shift from green to pink… the alchemy and magic of it all.

Makeup used to feel like I was collecting little gems, or beautifully packaged candy, and I resolved, in that moment, to find the joy in makeup again, to put the stress of perfection aside – and I encourage you to do the same.

Beauty Benders’ picks for makeup liberation

Makeup special effects shops – we love BodyFX in Auckland. I recently covered my entire face in Pros-Aide (an adhesive commonly used in prosthetics and special effects) and biodegradable glitter from here and it was incredible ( not super fun to remove though FYI). Become a magpie and grab some eye-safe glitter (never craft glitter!), a little glitter glue and have fun.

Tap a little gloss over a wash of eyeshadow and embrace the way the gloss will breakdown the product in unexpected ways – it’ll look creasy and grungy in the best way.

Go to a piercing shop and play around with glueing hardware to your face. I love a small pyramid piercing either side of the bridge of my nose – it’s both hardcore and surprisingly subtle. Cosmic has a great selection of piercings.

Invest in brands like Pat McGrath, MAC, About Face (musician Halsey’s makeup line, not the local beauty clinic) and Danessa Myricks Beauty (or more indie brands like Kaleidos Cosmetics, Unseen Beauty, Nabla Cosmetics) that produce high quality products that are centred around creativity and will naturally nudge you out of your comfort zone.

Unleash your experimental side with these creative cosmetics:

Good Glitter in Stardust Carousel, $17.50 from BodyFX

This skin-safe sparkle is a mix of biodegradable glitter and iridescent mica flakes, which provides amazing sparkle and holographic sheen wherever you choose to apply it.

Urban Decay Disci Holographic Highlight Powder, $52

Get next level illumination with this high impact duochrome finish highlighter. Use a little or a lot.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII Artistry Eyeshadow Palette - Divine Rose II, $235

A collection of 10 beautifully pigmented pressed powders with futuristic finishes, created by the world's most celebrated makeup artist.

Paintlab Kitty Kat Eye Sticker, $23

Tantrum free cat eyes in four vivid mix and match colours.

Rom & ND Glasting Water Gloss in 00 Meteor Track, $18

A super lustrous gloss to layer or wear on its own.

Good Dye Young Semi Permanent Hair Dye in Stoned Pony, $33

Fun colour that lasts 4-6 weeks, or until you fancy a change.