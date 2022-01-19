Harry Says: How to look hot when the humidity is off the charts

You can’t fight humidity so, when it comes to your beauty look, just lean into it, writes Harriet Pudney.

OPINION: I have, for better or worse, fallen in love with a Queenslander.

It’s mostly brilliant - our main difference is that he would ideally sleep in a 26 degree Celsius room, whereas without fresh air and a cool breeze, I will never lose consciousness. It’s fine, we work around it.

But these contrasting temperature preferences were thrown into sharp relief when we visited his parents in Brisbane for Christmas. We stepped off the plane into a kettle.

Getty Images Lifestyle image humidity beauty Harry says column

Queensland humidity is no joke, even for someone who grew up with Hamilton’s soupy summers. Years in Melbourne’s comparatively dry heat have made me soft. I was immediately uncomfortable.

READ MORE:

* What is the ‘clean look’ on TikTok?

* Harry Says: Four fragrance gift ideas to suit every budget

* These Bond-inspired lipsticks will give you the licence to thrill

* Harry Says: Makeup that will last longer than your stint on reality TV

* Harry Says: In 2022 I’m swapping anxious nights for peaceful beauty sleep



To make matters worse, everyone we spoke to kept saying, “at least it’s not humid”.

Pardon? I checked the weather app and the humidity was above 74 per cent.

Brisburnians obviously consider anything less than a steam room to be fine. Unfathomable.

I was a mess. Hair at steel-wool status, makeup sliding off my face the minute I put it on, general demeanour best described as too hot and definitely bothered. I used to live in Dubai. Clearly I have lost my tolerance since.

Supplied Stuff beauty writer Harriet Pudney.

Whingeing about this in a message to a friend whose mum lives in Bali, I received some truly life-saving advice. When the air is thick and the temperatures are high, you don’t need to give up on looking cute. But you do need to strategise.

Opt for tinted moisturiser, waterproof mascara, and a slick bun, plus the unexpected but crucial red lip.

You can’t fight the humidity, so you need to lean into it. Let your sweat create a glow, and stop trying with your hair. It is a losing battle.

You likely have a BB cream or tinted moisturiser you love, so opt for that. If you have never tried the NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser, $72, meccabeauty.co.nz, now is the time.

A very lightweight foundation such as MAC Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, $65, farmers.co.nz, will also do beautifully.

For hair, I had great results layering the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream, $57, sephora.nz. This effectively acts as a treatment. I got back to Melbourne with soft, smooth, hydrated hair.

The red lip is essential, and there is none better than Lisa Eldridge’s Velvet Morning lipstick, about $52, lisaeldridge.com. Pigmented, punchy and comfortable, it is heaven. You will look “done” with almost no effort, and will stay that way despite the heat.