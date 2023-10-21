Brave for not wearing makeup? I can think of acts that demand more courage.

OPINION: Rather like Pamela Anderson, I am something of a revolutionary, though I don’t like to brag about it. She showed up at the Isabel Marant womenswear show sans slap. “You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes,” said this beautiful woman.

Right on, sister. I challenge beauty quite a lot. Only the other day, I nipped round the corner shop with only the remains of the previous night’s make-up on. Amazingly, I didn’t get a round of applause, nor a shout out from Jamie Lee Curtis who, in regard to Anderson, wrote on her Instagram: “the natural beauty revolution has officially begun. This woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

For a start, Pammy, it is said, has had a fair bit done to her face – that’s her prerogative – but natural is not quite the word we are looking for, really.

If it is stunning and brave not to wear makeup, there are battalions of women out there who deserve to be celebrated as much as the, quite frankly, barmy stars. In 2018, Frances McDormand picked up an Oscar looking like she looks and that is incredible because she is incredible.

All the insane “I just woke up like this” selfies, which are filtered and full of nude tone makeup are as annoying as people going on about Madonna’s face. Look, she is Madonna; she has made it pretty clear she doesn’t care what you think appropriate ageing looks like.

If we are going to call successful women whose careers have been based on their wonderful looks “brave” because they haven’t got lots of makeup then what word do we use for someone like 25-year-old Inbar Lieberman, the security co-ordinator of Kibbutz Nir Am near Sderot. Hearing noises that did not sound like the usual rockets, she rushed to the armoury and distributed guns, placed her squad in strategic positions and killed five terrorists herself while the others gunned down 20 for more than four hours.

But what kind of foundation was she wearing? What is her skincare regime? Was she going “natural”?

Listen, I actually love make-up myself and I don’t think I would ever have had a boyfriend without it. Not because I wore it but because, back then, boys wore it too and I only fancied boys who did.

Unsplash Brave for not wearing makeup? I can think of acts that demand more courage.

It was ingrained into me by my mother to put on a brave face despite whatever was really going on in your life. Even now before I sit down to write, I put on some lipstick. No one sees me when I am writing but it’s a psychological trick to make me know I am moving from the inner to the outer world. Lippy on means I am going to work.

I have always been immensely moved by the story from the diary of Mervyn Willett Gonin, one of the first soldiers to liberate Bergen-Belsen in 1945. He describes the utter horrors, the piles of corpses, children dying. The Red Cross arrived and so did a large quantity of lipstick. He didn’t know who had sent it but it “was the action of genius, sheer unadulterated brilliance. I believe nothing did more for those internees than the lipstick”. Something had been done to make these people who had been reduced to numbers tattooed on their arms become individuals. It helped restore their humanity.

So I really don’t mind who chooses to wear make-up and who doesn’t and I love to see how young people play with it. What I object to is deception. Why pretend you are not wearing make-up when you are? Why pretend you haven’t had fillers and Botox and a thread lift when you have?

A few years too late for me, the beauty industry and a load of celebrities have discovered the menopause and it’s a huge market. Did you know at the average age of 51 a woman’s skin turns to rhino hide and unless you take privately prescribed HRT and buy loads of different moisturisers with algae or something in, you will literally shrivel up?

All this anti-ageing guff is enough to give anyone a hot flush. The opposite of ageing is dying so let’s get a grip. Do it your own way. Hormones are hormones. But take care: a woman I know confessed to her doctor she didn’t fancy her husband any more so was given testosterone. It worked. In a sense. She then fancied everyone, except her husband.

So perfect skin is really the least of your problems past a certain age. Improve the complexion of your mind if you want to stay youthful. Wear make-up or don’t. Don’t judge because we all know “au naturel” is a trick women mostly play on men.

The only rule on ageing that counts is this: you no longer have to care about the rules. Oh, and get dimmer switches on your lights.