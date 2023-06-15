Is this anti-aging serum worth the hype?

Rebecca Wadey from Ensemble shares her experience of using Elizabeth Arden's Prevage skin serum.

I remember clearly my first introduction to Prevage, the revolutionary skin serum made in collaboration between beauty juggernauts Elizabeth Arden and Allergan, the makers of Botox. It was 2006. I was in my late 20s and just starting to be cognisant of fine lines and (even worse in my opinion) sun damage and pigmentation changes. "This is a must-have product; a game changer," I remember a friend, who also happened to be a beauty editor, saying at the time.

Harnessing an uber-powerful antioxidant ingredient called idebenone, regularly used by the medical industry in circumstances such as preventing oxidisation on organs prior to transplant surgery, Prevage prevents environmental damage and protects from free radicals all while making a visible difference to lines and annoying pigmentation. It's as effective as you'd expect a collaboration between a leading skincare pioneer and the makers of Botox to be. By which I mean, it's transformative.

I used it religiously back then, in my late 20s, and noticed a significant change in my skin texture and appearance. I was hooked. Then I had children in my 30s and became self-employed. Prevage felt like one of those incredible mirages, like sleeping in and peace, lying out somewhere in my future, but seemingly moving away the closer I got to it.

Fast-forward 17 years and as I've hit my mid-40s I've gladly prioritised welcoming the serum back into my life. Meanwhile, Prevage has been busy amassing 220 beauty awards around the globe and adding a raft of supplementary antioxidants to join the now iconic idebenone. Today's serum contains vitamin C and vitamin E, to protect against our increasingly harsh environmental aggressors, ginger extract and hibiscus seed clary sage to assist in the reduction of fine lines and peony petal extract, bush clover flower extract and Indian cassia flower to help increase skin vitality.

But most importantly: Does it work? Absolutely. This is a cult product for a reason; and a $299 serum wouldn't sell in the volume Prevage does (or win a heaving mantlepiece of trophies and prizes) if it wasn't highly results driven.

As a bonus it feels beautifully nourishing and lush to rub into my skin, with none of the pulling or dryness you sometimes get with a serum (this is important to me at my age, with hormonal dryness and the natural thinning of the skin barrier).

It reduces sun spots and pigmentation by up to 78% (yay!) while restoring skin vitality and improving elasticity by preventing up to 99% of collagen damage. It reverses many of the visible signs of ageing including reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. In short, it's a multi-tasking, hard-working little number that I've come to depend on.

I'm not terrified of, or anti, ageing, but I do like the idea of slowing down the process while I get my head around it. Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0 allows me that time.

Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0 is available in 30ml ($203) or 50ml ($305).

This article was first published on Ensemble.