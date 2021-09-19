Tired eyes: Five eye creams to help you look wide awake

“You look tired” is one of those off-hand comments usually shared out of concern, but comes loaded with unhelpful and slightly passive-aggressive undertones. Yes, I am tired! Thank you for the reminder.

Looking fatigued can be attributed to a number of things, either on their own or cumulative – dull skin, pale skin tone, an irritable expression – but it’s the eyes that usually give it away, whether it be dark circles, dry skin, fine lines or puffiness.

They are also the natural signs of living and ageing, and there is nothing wrong with them (remember: there was a brief time that “dark eye circles” were a cool beauty trend with Gen Z). But if “looking tired” does have you concerned, finding the right eye cream for you might help.

The skin around our eyes is thinner than the rest of our face, we are constantly told, so it requires its own unique care. Some question those claims, convinced the concept of a cream targeting one area is unnecessary and no different to any other moisturiser we are using on our faces.

Are eye creams necessary? Dr Catherine Stone of The Face Place says the short answer is yes. “The skin area requires the same nutrients as the face, but sometimes a lesser dose or different delivery system is required to address the sensitive eye area,” she says.

“If you really want to reduce lines and firm up the skin in this area, a dedicated eye serum is the way to go. A moisturising agent alone will make little change in the skin around the eye area. Make sure it contains the essentials. Look for vitamin A and antioxidants as well as perhaps peptides.”

I love an eye cream. And if it claims to reduce the look of fatigue, I’m sold. Right now, I’m enjoying using Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening and De-Puffing Eye Contour cream, and I’m intrigued by the hype around Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant Firmx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener. The latter went viral after a 54-year-old shared a TikTok video of it “magically” making her under-eye bags disappear; it is more of a quick-fix, temporary treatment with silicate as an active ingredient.

These new eye creams aren’t instant miracle workers but more about long-term, targeted care – with hardworking ingredients including retinol, hyaluronic or glycolic acid and niacinamide.