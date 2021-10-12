Face it, face masks are perfect for lockdown skincare

Face it, a mask is for lockdown.

Okay, here’s the truth, a face mask may not be an everyday skincare staple, such as an SPF or cleanser, but right now is the perfect time to rethink your old skincare routine and slap more than one mask

Face masks usually come in two types: wash off masks (made with clay and charcoal), and leave-on masks. The latter are marketed as overnight masks but I break the rules and use them during the day.

So, this lockdown when most of us have a few extra minutes/hours to spare over the weekend, why not indulge your skin with a new mask or two. I’ve rounded up my favourite tried-and-true face masks to keep you glowing while you’re locked up.

I have gone through three tubs of this in one year. It’s sublime at soothing irritated, inflamed skin. It has a gooey, slightly off-putting texture with a herby aroma, and it instantly absorbs into the skin, leaving no residue.

If I’ve over-exfoliated or I’m struggling with a persistent shaving rash, I’ll slap this on right before my beauty sleep and let the elixir work its magic for a brighter more hydrated complexion come morning. The green solution features tiger grass to help calm the skin and niacinamide to even out and smooth the skin’s complexion.

While I’m not personally a fan of sheet masks because heaven knows we don’t need to be adding any more junk into landfills – I respect that some people love them, and I’ll be kind and cater to them.

Go-To’s sheet mask is drenched in brightening ingredients like vitamin C to quite literally transform the complexion on your face after ten minutes.

I would use this before a date or any event that requires me to be presentable. I like how the sheet is thin, and it sticks to your face properly. I use the residue from the mask on my hands and cuticles for an extra TLC moment.

Don’t you dare let the price tag deter you! If you’re over lockdown or just generally over life, use this. This is luxury redefined, and I have zero regrets forking out $125 for 50 ML.

This night treatment features Japanese indigo extracts that work to soothe irritated and dry skin. The spa-like treatment is luxuriously thick and has the iconic tatcha botanical scent to it, for which the brand has become renowned. Treat yourself to this; you won’t be disappointed.

From my experience, I have found many wash-off masks strip my skin too much on rinsing. Of course, they usually lift all impurities and help with congestion, but I also find they can take your skin’s natural moisture and oils.

Well, this brand spanking new clay mask from Glow Recipe does neither. It cleverly includes hyaluronic acid to help seal moisture into the skin, even once the mask is washed off.

The mask is gentle but isn’t as effective at unclogging pores, unlike other clay masks. It has a fluffy, light texture that spreads like warm butter and is a dream to wash off, leaving little mess. It has a sweet bubblegum scent which I can’t stand, but I know others will love it.

This lip mask is lush. As I’ve said in the past, I don’t follow the rules, so you’ll catch me using this berry balm all day long. To hell with using it just at night.

My lips would look like they’re straight out of the Sahara Desert 24/7 if I don’t treat them. Unlike other lip balms, this has eight-hour protection.

It’s thick but easy to apply and it’s packed with hyaluronic acid to keep your lips plump, crack-free and kissable.

This is my favourite wash-off mask on the market at the moment. It truly unclogs congested pores and brings surface level acne to a head after just 15 minutes.

The clay is thick but easy to spread; it does dry quite tight, which can be uncomfortable but worth the results. The clay works to move impurities from the pores to the surface, and then you rinse it all off with warm water.

Be warned, this mask will make one hell of a mess. Cleverly, it includes niacinamide which is a known acne-busting ingredient so get this for clearer, brighter skin.