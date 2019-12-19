Christmas nightmare: Long wait for Santa at Auckland's Smith and Caughey's store

Families queued for hours to see Santa in one Auckland department store, with children lying on the floor among hosiery, jewellery and shoes.

One child had written "I want a seat" on his wish list and walked around Smith and Caughey's Queen St store holding it up during delays on Sunday.

A mum of two girls, aged 8 and 10, who did not wish to be named, said families queued up to an hour-and-a-half longer than what signs advised.

"We queued for two hours. There was a sign saying 'two hours from here', but that was just to get on the floor where the grotto was. We then had to queue for another half to meet Santa," she said.

"There were lots of fed-up parents and kids lying on the floor, really bored."

She said there was no seating, "it was super hot" and there were no refreshments.

Supplied Children lay on the floor waiting in line for hours to see Santa at Smith and Caughey's department store in Auckland on Sunday.

"My girls kept going up to the café to bring water down."

The wait was made more "frustrating" by staff saying families could not queue in the grotto, she said.

"That's the best place for the kids with all of the Christmas decorations, toys and atmosphere."

The mother-of-two said she had committed to staying in the line as the signs said there was only a one hour to an hour-and-a-half wait.

"It was an hour or more than what they said."

She said Smith and Caughey's should have told families it would be a longer wait to see Santa.

Smith and Caughey's/Supplied Smith and Caughey's says it does its best to get families through its Enchanted Forest to see Santa as soon as it can so no-one misses out.

The only consolation of the day was finally seeing him.

"He spent five minutes with the kids talking, which they loved," she said.

Olivia Marsh, Smith and Caughey's Santa manager, confirmed there was a "long queue" on Sunday from the time the store opened at 9am.

Smith and Caughey's/Supplied An Auckland mother-of-two says the hours her children waited to see Santa was made better by the amount of time he spent with them.

However, she said it was not a common occurrence and on many days there were no queues at all.

Marsh said its "fairies" had spoken to families in line asking if they were happy to wait and advised what the expected wait time would be.

Three colouring stations were located around the line for children to colour in and fill in their wish lists. They were refilled on a regular basis, she said.

Smith and Caughey's/Supplied A 50-person restriction on the sixth floor of the store meant families could not queue inside the Enchanted Forest to see Santa.

Families were unable to queue in the grotto due to a 50 person restriction on the sixth floor of the store.

"We need to allow each family to explore and enjoy the forest and take pictures of the magical elf workshop before meeting Santa himself."

Although no refreshments were provided, the store had chairs for disabled and elderly customers when needed.

"It's out of our control with the queues, but we do our upmost best to get families through as soon as we can so one misses out."