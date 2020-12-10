This Christmas, let's take our gift-giving up a notch

Escape the last minute mall panic by giving gifts that are meaningful.

Let's shoo out 2020 with kind gifts that are soul-nourishing – rather than any old thing picked up in desperation at the last minute.

It’s been a tough year, after all, and people are feeling vulnerable. What better way to boost the spirits than by opening a gift on December 25 that has obviously been selected with care?

And because shopping releases feel-good chemicals in our brains, giving in this way can feel just as rewarding as receiving.

Supplied Bamboo and white lily candle by Downlights NZ

Give a gift that also supports people with disabilities

Being thoughtful doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t buy something that’s just pure indulgence and nice for the home. If you have a home-lover on your list (and who doesn’t) one idea is to head to a charity maker of products, such as Downlights.

At this company, young adults with Down syndrome and intellectual or learning disabilities make luxury hand-poured soy candles, giving them valuable employment opportunities and skills-learning. On top of that, $1 from every candle sold is donated.

Give a meaningful gift for the home- and art-lover

If you want to give your nearest and dearest some artwork that is truly meaningful to them, and that supports a Kiwi artist at the same time, consider a drawing by Wellington-based artist Kamila Modzelewska.

Kamila Modzelewska A woman commissioned this ink drawing of her father’s home in Dunedin.

Modzelewska takes a photo of a person’s home and makes an instantly evocative ink drawing from it, providing a lasting reminder of the family home.

Commissions cost $99 for an A5 image and $199 for A4-size.

Other ideas for personalised commissions are pet portraits, individual or family portraits, family photography sessions. Online New Zealand maker store felt.co.nz has a section dedicated to commissions.

Give to someone who really needs it

Use your Christmas buying power to support a charity. Trade Me has reopened its popular Kindness Store. Here you can buy items that charities Women’s Refuge, Age Concern, and Foster Hope then pass on to their people.

Items include such things as a $20 safe night in a Women’s Refuge, an $18 toy bunny for a child in foster care, or a donation of any size towards groceries for people in need aged over 65.

Foster Hope secretary June Matthews said Christmas was a really hard time for kids heading into foster care, who were facing a possibly scary new start when everyone else was celebrating.

She said many foster children arrived at new placements with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Trade Me spokesman Logan Mudge said the auction site was keen to break last year's record this Christmas. “Last year we sold $40,000 worth of goods through the Kindness Store and we’re keen to make even more this year.”

Trade Me itself plans to buy $15,000 worth of items from the Kindness Store.

Give delicious food

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Ham and cheese sandwiches being prepared to be dropped to schools for children’s lunches.

Everyone loves receiving food. If you think there’s no such thing as a free lunch, think again. With a subscription to Eat My Lunch, another school lunch is given to a child in need for every one that’s purchased.

They’re not in every area yet, but big-city folk can feel good about giving a family member the convenience of prepared lunches, while also feeling good about filling the bellies of those who might otherwise go without.

If you like the idea of giving food, but don’t live in Wellington or Auckland, there is always the option of donating to charities who support the homeless or otherwise less-fortunate at Christmas.

For those who have children, it’s a gift to them to include them in the process – to teach them the value of giving where we can.

Give the gift of meditation

We all know someone who needs to relax. If they’re at all interested in mindfulness, there is an app for that – and some of the best ones are paid subscriptions.

Unsplash Give the gift of meditation - with a paid app.

Meditation has been associated with decreased stress, depression, anxiety and pain and an improved ability to pay attention, and therefore not surprisingly, an increased quality of life.

The Calm and Headspace apps are hugely popular and – while free to download – come with much better functionality if you pay the premium for membership.

Calm’s tagline is “Sleep more, stress less, live better”. What better gift could you give? A subscription is $73.99 a year.

Headspace Plus, at $139.99 a year, gives the recipient access to a new meditation every day, sleep sounds and bedtime exercises to help them drop off at night.

That would certainly make for a happy new year.