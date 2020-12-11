Where to get help with food parcels and presents this Christmas

It’s been a tough year for a lot of people, and with the festive season just around the corner, many families are feeling the strain.

If buying presents and putting food on the table feels beyond your reach this year, don’t worry – there are organisations that can help.

Whether you need gifts for your kids, extra kai or just some company, here are a few places you can go for a helping hand.

READ MORE:

* Giving at Christmas: How you can help Auckland's homeless and others in need

* Poverty doesn’t stop at Christmas: How you can help vulnerable Kiwis

* How to spread the Christmas cheer



City Missions

Auckland City Mission is doing Christmas a bit differently this year. Instead of one big Christmas lunch, several smaller events are being held across the city.

To apply for a ticket, call 0800 223 663 or email foodservice@aucklandcitymission.org.nz.

David White/Stuff Auckland City Mission's big Christmas lunch is off, but smaller events will take its place.

The charity is running a phone system and drive-through collection for Christmas food parcels and presents to avoid people waiting in queues.

Call 0800 223 663 if you would like to receive a parcel. At the end of each phone assessment, the caller will be given a time to pick up the food and gifts for whānau.

Christchurch City Mission has shifted its Christmas lunch venue to the Linwood Rugby Club, where about 1000 guests are expected. The Mission says it will look after everyone who turns up, and Santa is ready to give out gifts to children.

Wellington City Mission can be contacted on 04 245 0900 for help at Christmas – it feeds and gift presents to thousands each year.

Sheri Hooley/unsplash If you’re short on cash to buy presents, there are organisations that can help.

The Salvation Army

You can find your local Sallies here – like every year, they’re helping out with food and presents for the festive season.

Food banks

Food banks are often able to offer Christmas parcels as well as basic groceries. Money Hub has handy directories of food banks in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Northland and Waikato.

Some services require you to meet certain criteria, you can phone ahead to see if there's anything you need to bring.

You can also visit your local pātaka kai, or roadside community pantry. You don't need an appointment and there are no forms to fill out – just swing past your closest one and see what's on the shelves. Take what you need and leave what you can.

Tom Lee/Stuff Food banks are working hard to make sure no-one goes hungry this Christmas.

St Vincent de Paul

If you’re in Auckland, Vinnies can help out with presents as it transforms into a festive toy shop for A Merry Vinnies Christmas.

Unwrapped, donated gifts for children aged up to 16 are displayed for whānau to come and choose from.

To book a 15-minute “shopping slot”, call 04 389 7122, email info@vinnieswgtn.org.nz or drop into level 1, 207 Riddiford Street Newtown. You need to be a Wellington-based parent or caregiver and show a benefit breakdown or Community Services Card.

In Auckland, St Vincent de Paul gives Christmas hampers to thousands of families in need of support. You can find contact details for your local centre here.

You can find the full list of shops here – contact your local one and staff will put you in touch with the closest centre able to help.

Community lunches

If you’re short of family to share Christmas with, or food to put on the table, don’t despair – there are still ways for you to enjoy Christmas lunch.

Orewa Community Centre will be hosting a community Christmas lunch. There’s no need to book, just turn up from 11.30am for a midday feed.

David White/Stuff Community lunches can be a great way to spend Christmas day.

On Thursday 17 December, Merge Cafe on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd is putting on its annual festive lunch from 11.30am, for $7 a plate.

If you're in Tauranga, St Peter’s in the City is hosting a Christmas dinner for families large and small, those on their own and those without a home. It’s free, you just need to register in advance.

Richmond’s annual Christmas lunch is on again for 2020 at Richmond School – phone 544 8844 or email church.onhill@xtra.co.nz for more info.

There are more community lunches happening around the country – check the Citizens’ Advice Bureau website or your local Facebook or Neighbourly pages.

Ministry of Social Development

If you urgently need somewhere to stay or an emergency food grant, contact the Ministry of Social Development (MSD): call 0800 599 009 or visit your closest centre.