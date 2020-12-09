Auckland Christmas lights: The best displays to see after Franklin Rd was canned

A preview of the Nicholas Ngwun's light show, which has been set up for Christmas

Covid-19 may have stopped Aucklanders from being able to enjoy the spectacular Christmas lights on Franklin Rd, but there are still opportunities to get into the festive spirit around the city.

Here are some places revellers can go to get their festive fix.

Light me up Manurewa

Nicholas Ngwun has turned his Cairnsvale Rise home into a brightly-coloured scene out of a Christmas card.

READ MORE:

* SPCA 12 days of Christmas pets: Meet Pookie the wonky cat from Wellington

* Ōtara street sparkles for Christmas: 'Everyone is welcome here'

* Green light for Karaka Lakes' Christmas show to glow on



His lights display is synced in time to music on Friday and Saturday nights throughout December, and remains static on other nights.

Nguwun said after a stressful 2020, he was originally thinking about not putting on the display this year.

However, he decided it may help to lift people’s spirits and help them end the year on a good note.

Anyone wanting to watch can park on nearby Rathma Drive, Nguwun said, as his street was too small and a traffic jam could occur.

More information can be found on the Light me up Facebook page.

Christmas lights at MOTAT

Supplied People are welcome to see Christmas lights at MOTAT in Auckland.

For twelve nights Auckland’s MOTAT will be transformed with lights and entertainment.

The lights will run from December 11-13 and 16-24 from 8pm-11pm.

Attendees will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, watch a Christmas movie screening, take a tram ride lit by Christmas lights, listen to carollers performing, and make their own Christmas cards.

Entry to Christmas Lights is $5 for adults, $2 for children and free for under 5s.

Light up the town Paerata Rise

Supplied Paerata Rise is hosting a Christmas event every night until December 12.

The currently under-construction town of Paerata Rise, on the outskirts of south Auckland, is hosting a Christmas event complete with lights, a visit from Santa, stilt walkers and live music.

The event will run from sundown each evening until December 12.

Chris Johnston, the executive director of developer Grafton Downs, said it is an opportunity to showcase the closeness of the community.

“This will be an opportunity for residents to contribute to the feel-good environment of Paerata Rise.”

All event updates can be found on the Paerata Rise Facebook or Instagram.

SkyCity

SKYCITY/Supplied The Sky Tower is lit up red and green for the entirety of December.

Throughout December the Sky Tower will be able to be seen glowing red and green, and for those nearby to the CBD, SkyCity itself is hosting an interactive light display curated by artist Angus Muir.

Named T’was the Lights before Christmas, the display includes light sculptures and installations along a trail from Federal St and around the Sky Tower itself.

The light installation runs throughout the month of December and it's recommended to head there about 8.30pm.

Karaka Lakes

Liu Chen/Stuff Some locals in the South Auckland suburb of Karaka Lakes go all out decorating their homes before Christmas and crowds flock to have a look.

Each Christmas residents of Karaka Lakes decorate their homes in an array of colourful lights, headlined by a light and music show at Cornwall Place.

A spokesman for the show said the Cornwall Place show would be taking a break in 2020 but plenty of other Karaka Lakes homes will still be decorated and shining throughout the month.

If you want some ideas on other festive-related activities you can take part in during December, check out our guide on what to do in Auckland this Christmas.