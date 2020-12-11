Second time's a charm for pavlova eating competition

With arms behind their backs, dessert lovers tried their best to eat a cream filled pavlova.

In true Chrismas style, keen dessert lovers have put themselves to the test to see how quickly they can eat a Kiwi classic: pavlova.

The Blenheim Christmas Festival, held on Friday, followed on from last weekend’s festivities when the Christmas parade drew hundreds to Blenheim’s CBD.

But it was the pavlova competition, now in its second year, that was the highlight for the crowd.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Blenheim children battle to clinch the top spot as the fastest pavlova eater.

There were eight competitors in the adults’ competition, all of which had to have their hands behind their back as they went face down in the full sized pav - topped with plenty of cream.

READ MORE:

* Six of the best events in New Zealand this weekend

* Beat the Christmas rush: Eight ways to impress with a pavlova

* Pavlova competition proves a messy winner for Blenheim Christmas Festival



A children's competition was also held, with their own mini pavs. That was won by nine-year-old Zac Feather.

It didn't take Zac long to eat his pav, finishing it well before some of his competitors.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Dylan Kirby, left, with Zac Feather who won the children's competition.

He said he even surprised himself with how quickly he ate it.

“For some reason I didn’t realise that we couldn’t use our hands, so I was about to grab it and then I saw everyone start to dig in, and I was thinking ‘I'm gonna lose this',” Zac said.

"So I just started not even swallowing it, just like shoving it in my face instead and next thing I know I stood up and was told that I won.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marcel Pinheiro pictured after winning the adults’ competition.

“I found it fun, but I was definitely surprised to win.”

Surprisingly it didn't take Marcel Pinheiro, the winner of the adult’s competition long to finish his pavlova either.

Pinheiro entered last year’s competition, and said he was close to clinching the top spot then, but ultimately didn't take it out.

It was all to get the children excited, Pinheiro said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The Christmas Festival followed last weeks Christmas parade in Blenheim’s CBD.

“It was a good experience, it was fun, my children always push me to do it," he said.

“I might have been faster than last year, just because of the experience, I might have gone in a bit faster.”

Luckily, Pinheiro was a fan of pavlova, although he didn't eat it too often, he said.

“I’ll probably have some at Christmas, but it’ll actually be topped with strawberries.”

Last year's winner was Johnny Joseph, who attributed his success simply to his love of the classic Kiwi Christmas treat.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Johnny Joseph the winner of last year's pavlova eating competition.

As well as the “battle of the pav”, there is a Christmas fair, with music, food, entertainment and even snow.

Jazz dancer Hannah Gilhooly said she was “excited and nervous” to dance in front of the crowd.

“It’s not the biggest crowd we've danced in front of, we've performed at the ASB Theatre too," Hannah said.