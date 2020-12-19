Waikato's King of Kindness strikes again

Sid Patel is spreading the Christmas cheer again, donating 56 laptops to Kāwhia Primary School students. He is also donating banana boxes to the Huntly community.

When Kāwhia local business owner Sid Patel asked to speak at the local primary school’s end of yearprizegiving ceremony, no one knew what to expect.

They definitely did not expect to be surprised with 56 laptops, one for each student of the school.

“I had no idea what his plan was,” Kāwhia Primary School principal, Leanne Apiti, told Stuff.

Patel came up to the front of the room and then presented each child with a named bag of grocery items. Inside was items such as coffee and biscuits.

READ MORE:

* Man who donated bikes to schoolchildren has his own stolen

* Man's gifting sprees bring Christmas early

Then he told the students they had to give their bag away to someone in the audience, a friend, teacher, or family member.

“I thought that was it,” says Apiti.

“I thought he must want to teach the kids about giving. Then a man came into the hall with all the laptops.”

Supplied/Kawhia School Kāwhia's king of kindness, Sid Patel, gave each child at Kawhia School a laptop for Christmas.

For Patel the expressions on the children’s faces said it all.

“I really felt like Santa,” says Patel.

“Their faces lit up like little diamonds, very shiny.”

Patel said he gave the laptops as a way to invest in the future of each child.

Patel, himself, struggles every day with severe dyslexia. He cannot read or write.

So he knows from experience that new technologies are an important means to overcome adversity.

Waikato Times Sid Patel with Kāwhia School principal Leanne Apiti.

“I came last in my class - always. I thought I was the biggest loser. I don’t want any of the kids to feel like that.

“Everyone has skills. They just need help to develop them. All I needed was one teacher who encouraged me. So I want to encourage them.”

Growing up in Fiji, Patel’s mother always taught him to put the needs of others first.

When Patel, who moved to Te Kuiti in 1992, remembered that lesson.

The dining room at the town’s Te Tokanganui-a-Noho marae is still warmed by the heat pumps he donated.

And Patel’s first store in Te Kuiti remains known in the community as “Sid’s Store”.

Supplied/Stuff Sid Patel with Kāwhia School students Te Raukura Marshall, Ngarongoa Marshall and Ty'Rece Marshall.

Since then Patel’s business interests, and the reach of his generosity, have grown.

He is now the proud owner of a motel in Kāwhia, and the KBeez superettes in Huntly and Putāruru. Patel also famously bought the Huntly Deka sign in 1996.

“The kids ask me if I am rich. I tell them being rich is not about money. It’s about being happy, and making other people happy.”

This is not the first time Patel has played Santa Sid for the children of Kawhia Primary. He has been putting the prize in prizegiving since 2013.

Christmas gifts to the Kāwhia Primary community have included a fleet of new bikes, Samsung 8 smartphones for school-leavers, and $30,000 worth of desktop computers for the library.

Supplied/Josh Adams Sid Patel donated almost 50 bikes to the children of KÄwhia Primary School in 2017.

In addition, Patel donates stationery to the school at the beginning of every year.

“This is my backyard, my community. I want to look after it.

“I feel like all the kids in Kawhia are my mokopuna.

“I could get myself a motorcycle. Maybe this year I will get to it. But if I buy myself something, I only make myself happy.

“If I buy laptops for the kids, then I make a hundred people happy.”

Apiti, said Patel always goes into “ bat for the underdog,”.

“And he has the biggest heart.”

Outside of Kawhia, Patel generously contributes food, stationery, and other gifts to children in Huntly, and Putāruru.

mark taylor/Stuff Sid Patel pictured with the children, staff and parents at Central Kids Kindergarten, east Huntly, back in 2017.

Locals know they can rely on Patel’s KBeez superettes to supply school kids with free bread, and fruit all year round.

But as his reputation as a king of kindness grows, Patel says he doesn’t like the attention.

“People tell me I might not have enough saved for my retirement.

“But I will have the memories. I will have my community. That is more important.

“One hug is worth a million dollars.”

* Maryana Garcia is a Wintec journalism student.