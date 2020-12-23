Christmas carol singalong at Southland Hospital

The Nightingales choir and staff of Southland Hospital sing Christmas carols in the rehabilitation ward this week.

Carollers spread Christmas cheer singing through the wards of Southland Hospital this week.

Hospital staff and patients joined in to the delight of the carollers who are members of the Kennedy School of Music’s Nightingales choir.

Associate clinical nurse manager Michelle Muir said having the singers visit was wonderful.

“We were doing interviews in the office and hearing the Christmas carolling just brought that spirit ... it was lovely and I think it boost a little bit of morale for the staff,” she said.

“It’s been a tough year with Covid and the on-going effects in the health care system ... to have this [carol singing] is a breath of fresh air.”

Kennedy School of Music choir director Cleo McNaught said the Nightingales sung in five areas of the hospital during the one hour and 15 minutes they were there on Tuesday.

”We finished up in the main foyer area singing in front of the gift shop, so the sound would travel round the areas there.

”Seeing the happy faces, the people and nurses joining in was great ... we’ll definitely be back next year.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Staff of Southland Hospital joined the Nightingales choir to sing Christmas carols in the rehabilitation ward on Tuesday, from left, Jenny Tattersfield (back), Robbie Uru, Carol Brodie (back), Stacey Muir, Emma Smith, Laura Donald and Isabel King.

McNaught’s friend and hospital chaplain Abbe Tily arranged for the Nightingales to sing.

Nightingales member Jenny Tattersfield and her fellow singers entertained last week on the front lawn of her home, with Christmas lights and decorations as the back drop.

Tattersfield loves singing.

“It’s great for stress relief. You walk in [to sing] feeling tired and you leave buzzing.”

Singing in groups was a way of making friendships, she said.

Members of the Kennedy School of Music perform several times a year, with their main concert at the Southland Musician’s Club in Invercargill being held mid-year next year.