'Hugely different' Christmas show goes on after founder's death

Shands Rd Christmas Lightshow founders Maureen and Carl Seaward have brought Christmas joy to Christchurch for years. With the death of Maureen in November, things won't be the same, but the show goes on.

Christchurch’s largest Christmas lights show will continue “for many years to come”, despite its founder’s death.

Carl and Maureen Seaward’s spectacular interactive show at their property on Shands Rd in Prebbleton has for the past 13 years attracted visitors from all over the South Island.

Maureen Seaward, known as Chook, died last month of motor neurone disease, aged 56, after being diagnosed about eight years ago.

Carl Seaward said he had no intention of putting the brakes on. He opened as usual at the end of last month, and said the show was busier than ever.

“It’s obviously hugely different without her here, but she would’ve wanted the show to go on,” he said.

The couple made a habit of unwinding at the end of each show and sharing each other's “magic moments” from the night, Seaward said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Shands Rd Christmas light show went ahead this year despite the death of founder Maureen Seaward.

“We don’t have that intimate time any more. People miss seeing her there, but she’ll always be a part of it.”

Seaward, a keen handyman, has modified many of the decorations using windscreen wipers and old wheelchair motors. He has programmed them to move in time to classic rock anthems from some of the couple's favourite bands, including AC/DC, Metallica and Pink Floyd.

He finished this year’s build about a week before his wife died.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Carl Seaward said he has received “so many flowers and well wishes” since his wife’s death last month.

“I set it all up exactly the way she wanted, and we had a special moment together, alone.”

The nickname Chook was given to Maureen by her husband when they first met. He couldn’t remember her name at first, but knew she loved chickens.

Seaward referred to her as Chook for three months before a friend finally called her Maureen and the ball dropped.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Carl Seaward is the brains behind the Shands Rd light show’s complex, synchronised display.

“I carried a pen in my pocket for three months and wrote Maureen on my hand so I’d never forget again ... but the nickname stuck.”

About $40,000 is spent each year fitting the Shands Rd section out with fairy lights, while the rest is decked out with Santas of all shapes, sizes and varieties, inflatable decorations, a Snoopy on the roof and a spot dedicated to Halloween.

Seaward wraps the show up on December 30 every year, has one day off, then continues refurbishing, programming and building on January 1 for the following Christmas.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Seaward says he will continue the light show “for many years to come” in his late wife's honour.

“My whole life revolves around this show, and so did Maureen’s in her last years.”

A memorial area for Maureen Seaward will be added to the section that houses her Christmas bear collection, which started the couple’s collecting of decorations 33 years ago.

“Chook was an amazing lady. She taught me to love life and to remember that the sun is always shining, no matter how dark the clouds are in front of it,” Carl Seaward said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Thousands of people from all over the South Island flock to see the show each year.

The speed limit outside the property is reduced and portable toilets are brought in each November and December to manage the 45,000 punters who travel from across the country each year to see the festive display.

An information stand with a donation box dedicated to the Motor Neurone Disease Foundation has also been present at the show.

Seaward encouraged people to find out more the disease and make a donation if they could.