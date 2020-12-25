Christmas in managed isolation: Crackers, roast dinner and a surprise delivery

Who says Christmas can't be a blast in managed isolation? Returning Kiwis get inventive on the festive front.

Christmas at a managed isolation facility hasn’t been as terrible as Rebecca Snape and Jeramie Harden feared.

The day was packed with some surprises, including Christmas crackers on their breakfast tray and a delicious roast dinner, with all the trimmings.

The couple is two of around 5,724 returnees spending Christmas Day in managed isolation at 32 facilities across the country.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rebecca Snape is currently spending Christmas Day with her partner Jeramie Harden in MIQ at the Stamford Plaza Hotel in Auckland.

Snape and Harden are staying at Stamford Hotel in Auckland's Albert St, after arriving in the country from the United Kingdom on December 19.

Snape said she was amazed at how far the hotel staff went to make sure guests didn't miss out on celebrating Christmas.

Employees surprised them with bottles of non-alcoholic grape juice, just before lunch.

“It's been a weird Christmas because we never imagined we’d spend Christmas in isolation. The hotel's tried quite hard to make it Christmassy,” she said.

Supplied Hotel and MIQ staff at Sebel Hotel Manukau on Christmas Day.

“It doesn’t quite feel like Christmas, but we appreciate the effort by the hotel. The staff have been quite jolly, considering they have to work today.”

The couple had planned to arrive in New Zealand earlier and be out of isolation before Christmas, but spaces in hotels had filled up.

Supplied Stamford Plaza Hotel surprised guests with non-alcoholic juices on Christmas morning.

“It was either this or right in February, so we booked this one, and we’re out on January 2.

Snape said they flew out of the UK just before the country went into another lockdown.

“So either way, if we were there we’d be stuck at home,” she said.

American Paisley O’Shea, 23, was spending her Christmas in managed isolation at The Sebel, in south Auckland’s Manukau.

O’Shea met her Kiwi boyfriend four years ago in Thailand and they had a long distance relationship until she decided to move to New Zealand earlier this year.

Supplied Paisley O'Shea is spending her Christmas alone in managed isolation at The Sebel in Auckland’s Manukau.

When Covid-19 started getting worse, she decided to go home to Southern California, regroup and be with family.

She then applied and was granted a critical purpose partner visa to return to New Zealand and had the option of flying out on December 20 or mid-February.

Despite that meaning she would be spending Christmas alone in managed isolation, she didn't want to wait until next year to arrive.

Supplied The Sebel has been decorated for Christmas.

Covid-19 had been a “little daunting” in America with all the lockdowns but she said she was lucky she nor anyone she knew had caught the virus.

O’Shea said The Sebel had been decorated with tinsel, wreaths, lights and Merry Christmas signs to celebrate the occasion.

Her lunch had come with a cracker, with a joke and a crown – something she had never experienced before in the United States.

O’Shea said spending Christmas alone was “not ideal” but it was an “awesome trade-off” for what was to come, and family had been calling her all day.

Supplied Tinsel has been hung up at The Sebel for the festive season.

Sam Stewart and his fiancé were spending their festive season in the Pullman Hotel.

Having lived in Melbourne for three years, they planned to wait for the trans-Tasman travel bubble to open before coming home but decided they wanted to be with family earlier.

They booked to come to New Zealand on December 16.

Despite it meaning they would spend Christmas in managed isolation, they decided to go for it.

Stewart said he had enjoyed his time in managed isolation, saying the food had been great.

The second lockdown in Melbourne had been disheartening, Stewart said, as it kept getting extended and the city lost its vibrancy.

Stewart said he had enjoyed Christmas carol singers outside the hotel on Christmas Eve and was looking forward to a dinner of turkey and ham.

A managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson said staff were committed to giving returnees the best festive experience they could – while keeping everyone safe from Covid-19.

Supplied Health workers got into the festive spirit on Christmas Day in Auckland.

Most facilities have Christmas trees and decorations up, Christmas music playing and other treats for guests.

There was even a reindeer food station at one hotel so children could keep up the tradition of leaving treats out for Santa's helpers on Christmas Eve.

The spokeswoman said: “Hotels are used to looking after people and showing manaakitanga (hospitality) through the festive season.

“Some facilities are extending the good cheer out to New Year’s Eve, such as petit fours and a glass of bubbles to have at midnight.”

At the Stamford Plaza, guests could choose to pay for a special Christmas menu, including a roast for $90, high tea for $59 and a New Year's seafood platter for $180.

Snape said she and Harden bought the Christmas roast and were looking forward to the chicken dinner with stuffing, truffle duck, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and wine.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rebecca Snape says spending Christmas Day in managed isolation isn’t too bad.

Harden, whose family lives in Wellington, said being stuck in a hotel isolating for two weeks during Christmas wasn't the worst place to be.

“I'm surprised and most impressed by their attitude of thanking of us for quarantining instead of [thinking], ‘why did you come back home and put us all at risk?’”