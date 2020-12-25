Auckland Zoo animals enjoy themed treats to celebrate Christmas Day
Christmas tree-themed ice blocks are on the menu for animals at Auckland Zoo on Christmas Day.
The zoo’s carnivore team keeper Kristin Mockford decided to get creative and treat the animals to a festive feast this year.
Themed treats for animals such as the red pandas, otters and cheetah’s included ice blocks to help them cool down in the summer weather.
Red pandas, including one-year-old Dalha, had grapes and pears cut into the shape of Christmas trees in their ice blocks.
The zoo’s Asian small clawed otters had red ice balls added to their ice blocks, as well as peas and corn.
Five-year-old female cheetah, Quartz, had pieces of rabbit meat inside her ice blocks.
The food items frozen inside suited the animals’ palates and biology, the zoo spokeswoman said.
“Of course, animals don’t know what Christmas is,” she said, “but love anything new, different and enriching.
“Our keepers are always coming up with creative ideas to ensure this.”
