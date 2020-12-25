Auckland Zoo animals enjoy themed treats to celebrate Christmas Day

Auckland Zoo's orangutans have a new playground that allows them to move around at great heights.

Christmas tree-themed ice blocks are on the menu for animals at Auckland Zoo on Christmas Day.

The zoo’s carnivore team keeper Kristin Mockford decided to get creative and treat the animals to a festive feast this year.

Themed treats for animals such as the red pandas, otters and cheetah’s included ice blocks to help them cool down in the summer weather.

Kristin Mockford/Auckland Zoo One-year-old red panda Dalha enjoys a Christmas tree-shaped ice block.

Red pandas, including one-year-old Dalha, had grapes and pears cut into the shape of Christmas trees in their ice blocks.

The zoo’s Asian small clawed otters had red ice balls added to their ice blocks, as well as peas and corn.

Five-year-old female cheetah, Quartz, had pieces of rabbit meat inside her ice blocks.

Kristin Mockford/Auckland Zoo Five-year-old female cheetah, Quartz, had little pieces of rabbit inside her festive frozen treat.

The food items frozen inside suited the animals’ palates and biology, the zoo spokeswoman said.

“Of course, animals don’t know what Christmas is,” she said, “but love anything new, different and enriching.

“Our keepers are always coming up with creative ideas to ensure this.”

Kristin Mockford/Auckland Zoo Otters play with their red ice balls.