New owner of Auckland's 'creepy' Santa looking for tiny doppelganger of Christmas icon

Truck driver Rob Hutton safely guides Santa to Wānaka, where he is claimed by new owner Jason Rhodes, of the Wānaka National Transport and Toy Museum.

No-one would think there would be more than one of Auckland’s ‘creepy’ Santa, but it turns out the iconic figure might have a tiny doppleganger floating around somewhere in New Zealand.

While the original lies in pieces in Wanaka, awaiting his rebirth at the National Transport and Toy Museum, his new owner Jason Rhodes has put the call out for more information about a two-foot tall replica model.

The 18-metre tall festive favourite, which has towered over downtown Auckland each December for the better part of six decades, was shipped down south last year after it was decided storing, maintaining and assembling it each year was too expensive.

In his research about Santa’s history, Rhodes found a smaller replica of the Auckland Santa was apparently made and is in private ownership somewhere.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's 'creepy' Santa ditches the sleigh for a truck ride to Wānaka

* 'Creepy' Santa comes down from Auckland's Queen St with an unknown future

* Auckland's giant Santa fails to find a helper



Now he's on the hunt to track it down so he can flesh out the history of his new acquisition before it gets unveiled at its new home at Christmas this year.

“I’ve heard that it might be on Waiheke [Island] or somewhere around Auckland, but I’m not sure where exactly it is or who has it,” Rhodes said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Whitcoulls Santa is raised above their flagship shop on Auckland's Queen Street.

He said he only wanted to track it down so he could take a few photos of it to go along with the exhibit.

“I want to make sure we record as much of its history as we can before it's gone,” Rhodes said.

The Auckland Santa watched over Christmas shoppers on Auckland’s Queen Street for close to 60 years before it was announced in 2019 he would be retired.

At the time, Viv Beck, chief executive of business association Heart of the City, which owned Santa, said it was costing too much money – about $200,000 – to put up and maintain Mr Claus each year.

Instead, it was decided Santa would be packed down and shipped off for a “well-earned rest”.

“We know Santa is well-loved by many Aucklanders but sadly, for a combination of reasons, it is time to retire this model,” Beck said.

The city's giant Santa first appeared in 1960 outside Farmers, on the corner of Hobson St and Wyndham St. He was hoisted up every year until 1990, when the building was sold.

He was then shifted to a Farmers store in Manukau for a short time between 1991 and 1995, but his rundown appearance in 1996 saw him get his first of many makeovers.

About $40,000 was spent on that tune up, before he was erected above Whitcoulls on Queen St. Santa was sold to the business in 2003, then gifted to Heart of the City in 2008.

The years finally started to catch up to the jolly giant in 2009, and he went back under the knife for another facelift to the tune of $100,000.

Stuff How much was Auckland's 'creepy' Santa sold for?

The makeover saw his famous winking eye and beckoning finger immobilised, and he was joined by reindeer and presents.

In 2014, Heart of the City decided a $180,000 bill to restore the bearded man was too steep.

But after public backlash, Heart of the City, construction company Mansons TCLM and SkyCity worked together to keep the statue in its place until he was finally retired in 2020.