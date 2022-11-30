Six last minute, low-impact gifts for kids living overseas

A taste of home is always welcome on Christmas Day. Get local groceries delivered for recreating the classics.

Gift giving gets tricky when your kids go flatting and living space is tight – it’s a double challenge when they’re also living in another country.

Some parents are organised enough to wrap and post presents in time for Christmas Day. Hats off to them. Many others (me included) have not yet graduated to that higher level of life sortedness. The good news is that with a bit of effort you can still find Christmas gifts to help make your loved one's day special. An extra bonus is that online gifts, or buying in-country, avoids the whole international shipping malarkey, and sidesteps the extra costs and carbon footprint that shipping loads on each gift.

So dust off the credit card and check out this list of lower-impact, last minute gift ideas for your absent darlings.

A taste of home

You can’t front up with a free-range ham, pavlova, or the favourite vegan nut log, but you can shop local and deliver key ingredients, enabling them to assemble the pav or other classic dishes for themselves. Depending on the country, it’s surprisingly easy to organise an online local supermarket shopping delivery. As budget allows, add in handy extras such as drinks, sunblock and other eco lotions and potions.

Be sure to first establish the best delivery time before placing your order, to save that pav or other perishables from languishing on the doorstep. Best Aussie supermarket? The World Benchmarking Alliance ranked Coles top 2021 food retailer in sustainability.

Guide to a great time, $40

Jump online for handy guides to help your kids engage with the history, culture or natural environment of wherever they’re living. For instance, we’re loving this handy, pocket-sized edition of the best-selling Great Pubs of London, celebrating significant and historic pubs.

When buying books in the Northern Hemisphere, try UK-based online bookseller Book Depository. They have a huge catalogue and free shipping, making it cheaper and more sustainable than buying books in New Zealand and posting them over.

Kiwi eco-lux $150

Splash out on something lux to make your kids feel pampered, while supporting eco-conscious Kiwi brands. For a top of the line option try Emma Lewisham Essentials. These are refillable travel minis of the core range from this carbon-positive, Jane Goodall-endorsed natural skincare company.

Portable biodegradable BBQ, from $20

Made from cardboard and bamboo, CasusGrill is lightweight enough to take with you when out exploring on weekends or attending festivals. It has thermal insulation for safety, but can get your bangers sizzling in five minutes. The CasusGrill is compostable or can be tossed in a bonfire. When returned to the ground the lava stones act as soil improvers.

Pearly teeth and fresh eyes, you can’t put a price on that!

Unsplash When funds are tight, a super practical gift for kid’s overseas is to have a trip to the dentist or optometrist paid for.

Whether for routine maintenance, bothersome wisdom teeth or dealing with that niggly hole, when funds are tight living overseas, a super practical and much appreciated gift is to have a trip to the dentist paid for. Likewise, a visit to the optometrist to update a glasses prescription, can mean heading into the New Year with fresh eyes. Who could put a price on that!

Sharing the last minute love, from $15

The absolute best, and most sustainable last minute gift is the charity gift card. It’s kind of like buying a store card, but one big difference – the money doesn't go to the person you buy the card for, but towards others in the world less fortunate than us. Basically, you make a targeted donation to a deserving cause, and what you gift to the person receiving the card is the very best feeling.

Simply pick a favourite Kiwi charity gift card on behalf of the person you’re buying for. For example, by buying an Oxfam Unwrapped cards you’re helping girls in the Pacific to attend school, mothers in Papua New Guinea have better access to water and health care, supporting farmers to grow crops, and more. Choose the charity eCard option, rather than a physical card, for the very lightest, feel-good gift.