Top toys to suit every budget this Christmas

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on and the big day is going to be here faster than you can say "So what do you want Santa to bring you?".

If you have little ones in your life, this may make your palms a little sweaty. What do you get your seven-year-old this year? What are tweens even into these days? Will your Christmas budget be enough?

Finding a perfect gift is always hard. Finding that toy they'll love? Even harder! The good news is that as New Zealand's favourite toy store, The Warehouse has a pretty good idea about what's hot this festive season.

We've pulled together a top list of great value toys that everyone will be wanting this Christmas.

SUPPLIED Cats vs Pickles are super-soft, bean-filled plushies.

Cats vs Pickles

Welcome to the world of Cats vs. Pickles! Cats are scared of pickles, but pickles just want love! Cats vs Pickles are super-soft, bean-filled plushies that feel so great to hold, your kids will not want to put them down!

SUPPLIED 5 Surprise Mini Brands.

5 Surprise Mini Brands – Series 2

Your kids will love the thrill of unboxing as they unwrap, peel, and reveal 5 different surprises! 5 Surprise Mini Brands are real shopping brands that fit in the palm of your hand. Unwrap, peel, and uncover real miniature collectables of iconic and well-loved brands.

SUPPLIED Squishmallows.

Squishmallows

Squishmallows are made from super soft marshmallow-like, lovable plush and thanks to their presence on social media they are a must-have toy for kids to collect. They can be used as a couch companion, pillow pal, bedtime buddy, travel mate, or as a friend in times of need.

SUPPLIED Hot Wheels - Perfect for the little (or big) kid in your life.

Hot Wheels Car

Hot Wheels has been challenging the limits since 1968, passionately creating the coolest and craziest toy cars and tracks for non-stop fun. Today, the line provides variety and freshness with 400 new cars every year! Perfect for the little (or big) kid in your life.

SUPPLIED Reusable Water Balloons.

Reusable Water Balloons

These hot toys are a must for those warm summer pool party days. Open the water balloons and put it into the water, quick filling and self-sealing. Made from high-quality, wear-resistant silicone, these are designed to be used again and again. Kids versus parents water balloon fight anyone?

SUPPLIED Articulate NZ Edition Game.

Articulate NZ Edition Game

You all know Articulate, the fast-talking description game, now get ready for the New Zealand Edition! With adapted playing cards, including Kiwi towns, wildlife, and celebrities, this is the ultimate local gaming experience!

SUPPLIED Inspire kids to be creative with LEGO Friends.

LEGO Friends Emma's Art School 41711

Inspire kids to be creative with the Emma's Art School (41711) set, a great gift for kids aged 8+. Inside the beautiful building are 3 floors full of creative art toys, where boys and girls play with LEGO® Friends Emma as she learns the art of ceramics, fashion and 3D printing. It's the perfect imaginative toy for the creative kid in your life.

SUPPLIED Play Studio Mini Wooden Vehicle 5 Pack.

Play Studio Mini Wooden Vehicle 5 Pack

Your little one will love to race ahead of their mates with these Mini Wooden Vehicles that will help develop their imagination. These painted wooden toys are crafted with rounded edges, corners and wheels, suited for little hands.

Price: $10

Senka Bosnyak Dino Island Epic Surprise Egg.

Zuru Smashers Series 5 Dino Island Epic Surprise Egg

Smash your way to an epic prehistoric adventure with Smashers Dino Island Mega Egg. Kids will love smashing their egg to smithereens to uncover the 25 hidden surprises. Search through cotton candy foam, squishy sand and super stretchy slime for dino pieces.

SUPPLIED Bubble wands are a perfect stocking filler.

Play Studio Bubble Wand

Who doesn't love bubbles!? These Play Studio bubble wands are non-stop fun. And at such a great price, they're a perfect stocking filler and just the thing to keep little ones happy (and occupied) during a busy Christmas morning.

SUPPLIED Barbie has been a staple toy of choice for over 60 years.

Barbie Extra Deluxe Doll

Barbie has been a staple toy of choice for over 60 years and this version of the icon takes it to the next level. Barbie Extra dolls rock bold fashions and bright colours, and they make big statements! This fashion set includes mix-and-match fashion pieces to create more than 30 different looks for any occasion, meaning this Barbie will be bringing her extra vibes on Christmas morning.

