Christmas Sorted: How to plan Christmas dinner with leftovers in mind

We want to enjoy delicious, minimal-effort-meals on Boxing Day and the lazy days that follow. But who feels like cooking post Christmas?

With a bit of planning we don’t need to. After catering for the crowds on Christmas Day we can enjoy the convenience of delicious, throw-together leftover meals. In the process, we’ll save on the food we’ve already paid for, and make the most of the time spent preparing it.

Christmas leftovers transform even the simplest of meals. Think pancakes with the addition of berry compote or re-fried ham on the side.

Eat the fridge

Christmas grocery shopping typically means bringing home extra and bulky items which need to be squeezed in your fridge and pantry. Eating the fridge means, deliberately using what you already have to hand in the lead up to Christmas to make simple but good meals. Like this One pot pasta.

Eating the fridge clears space, saves on shopping time and gives the credit card a welcome, if momentary, breather.

Before you buy anything new, do an audit of the freezer and cook up anything languishing in there. Find forgotten, frozen bananas and make quick muffins. Or bread, bought on special and frozen, to use in white bread sauce or Christmas stuffing.

Samantha Parish Herby stuffing and white bread sauce make a meal festive and help stretch any meat dishes further.

Draft a menu

Think about who is joining you and if there is a specific dish or menu item they might contribute. This can help spread costs and lessen the stress of doing everything yourself. It’s also a moment to consider inviting that friend or acquaintance who, for whatever reason, may not have anywhere to go for Christmas dinner.

List everything needed for the day: an indulgent brunch with coffee, waffles, fruit and bubbles; traditional roast; snacks; mulled cider for the evening. Add key ingredients for easy meals in the days post-Christmas.

Stables like rice, pasta, couscous, chickpeas and mixed beans are great to have on hand to boost leftover fresh greens or cold roast vegetables into fantastic salads.

Flatbreads, panini, and basic thick sliced bread can be stored frozen, ready for delicious post-Christmas-toasted sandwiches and wraps.

Serving salads with dressing on the side will mean leafy Christmas salads will stay fresher and be easier to use if leftover. Post-Christmas, condiments like chutney, pickles and aioli will add a burst of flavour to simple summer meals. Also, while unopened condiments don't need to go into the fridge when that space is at a premium.

Shortcrust or puff pastries make great meals with both sweet and savoury leftovers. Using frozen pastry sheets and extra fruit, whip up dramatic dishes like a quick rhubarb and strawberry galette or an apple and berry tart.

Sarah Heeringa Use puff pastry and leftover Christmas fruit to create a quick, delicious and stunning looking pie.

Cook double

Some things are worth making in bulk and squirrelling away. Why have one fruitcake or cheesecake when you can just as easily make two?

Put one cheesecake into the freezer for later. Wrap fruitcakes in cheesecloth and put in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Some days a wedge of fruitcake, cheese and a glass of something cool, might be all you need for a holiday meal. For something different, try this vegan, egg-free and refined sugar-free fruitcake recipe.

Make double of a vegan or vegetarian nut roast mix and set half aside in a sealed container in the fridge for later meals. Cook one big nut roast or several small ones as required, lining pie dishes with cabbage leaves for extra favour.

Sarah Heeringa/Supplied Homemade nut roast on a plate with beetroot gravy

Prepare containers and cool storage

Collect plastic or glass containers for storing leftovers. If fridge space is tight, a chilly bin and ice packs can also keep extra food cool.

Before venturing out

Split your list into items to buy now, including vegetables with a longer shelf life, compared with fresh items to purchase closer to the time.

Remember to take the list when shopping! You really don't want to be heading back to the supermarket on Christmas Eve for the missing cloves to decorate the ham.