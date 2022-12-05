Secret Santa gift guide: What to get the colleague you don't know (or like)

Whether they’re an intern or executive, you’ll win them over with these $20-or-less Secret Santa gifts.

We’ve all been there. You draw the name from the hat for your office Secret Santa, and end up with Jane from accounts, who you’ve emailed maybe twice in your career.

You have no idea what she does, let alone what she’s into. But now you’ve been tasked with getting her the most appealing gift you can buy with a maximum $20 budget.

Step away from those slogan mugs – here’s a list of Secret Santa gift ideas that are sure to delight any co-worker.

READ MORE:

* The Christmas office party is back - here are eight things you'll definitely see

* Six last minute, low-impact gifts for kids living overseas

* The ultimate holiday gift guide - no matter who you are buying for



Bluetooth karaoke microphone

With a Secret Santa gift, you’re making a subtle statement on what you think about that person. Even if you don’t know them very well, by gifting one of these bluetooth-enabled karaoke microphones, the inherent message is, “Kevin, you seem like the fun kind of guy who would initiate a spontaneous sing-along at the Christmas party.” And who wouldn’t be thrilled to be thought of as that guy?

Bananagrams

If your entire office was swept up in the Wordle craze, there’s a high chance your Secret Santa pick will love this game. Basically a fast version of Scrabble, packed in a handy portable banana-shaped bag, it has universal a-peel (sorry).

Toast tongs

Your workplace health and safety representative will definitely appreciate these wooden toast tongs, designed to retrieve bread from the toaster without burning your fingers.

Trio of vegetables garden starter kit

If the price of produce is a constant water cooler topic in your office, this cute kit that contains everything they need to grow their own lettuce, cucumber and tomato will go down a treat.

Catch ball set

Appeal to their inner child with this nostalgia-evoking game, which is sure to put a smile on even the most humourless executive’s face.

Sun Bum Cool Down gel

It’s one of those products no one ever has to hand when they need it – so when they inevitably spend too long out in those harsh rays this summer, they’ll be thanking you for this thoughtful gift.

Nanoblock pizza

Do they work in a particularly stressful department? Give the gift of a mindful activity with this unique twist on a puzzle, which contains 160 micro-sized building blocks for them to put together.

Scrub Daddy

If you’ve noticed their questionable cleaning habits in the office kitchen, help them out by getting them a pack of these sponges which went viral on TikTok. The texture changes depending on the water temperature, and the cute little face is designed to give you a better grip.

Week planner

Sure, stationery is a bit of a cliche Secret Santa gift, but you can be sure this stylish A4 week planner won’t end up in the giveaway bin.

Hoot smoked chilli sauce

If you’re going to give a generic foodie gift, you can do a lot better than a box of Favourites. A jar of this locally made chilli sauce is a safe bet – hot, but not ridiculously so, with a rich, smoky flavour, it goes with almost everything.