How you can put a smile on the faces of Kiwi kids this Christmas

The Christmas Joy Store is the brainchild of Sarah Page (second from left) and is an initiative ASB is proud to be supporting.

'Tis the season for giving and Sarah Page is doing just that, by spreading the joy to create happy childhood memories for others through the Christmas Joy Store. The community initiative is run by the Kindness Collective, a foundation Sarah founded in 2014 to give back to her West Auckland community, and a cause ASB is proud to be supporting this year.

What started as a small group of friends and family has since blossomed into a huge operation connecting Kiwi businesses and donors to people and organisations in need.

The Kindness Collective now employs four full-time staff, including Sarah as CEO. Its mahi has grown to include acts of kindness and building projects for communities around the country, as well as the PJ Project, which this year donated 12,000 pairs of winter pyjamas to Kiwi kids, and the Christmas Joy Store, which is on track to gift 33,000 toys to 11,000 children who wouldn't otherwise have presents to open this Christmas morning.

SUPPLIED Sarah Page, founder and CEO of the Kindness Collective, pictured with her son Max.

New Zealand's first social toy store, the Christmas Joy Store invites parents and caregivers referred by community organisations to choose three gifts and a goodie bag of yummy treats for each child in their care.

"When the children wake up on Christmas morning, they receive gifts that have been hand-picked by the people who know them best, and they've got no idea a charity was involved," says Sarah. "It means the children get gifts they love, and it provides a sense of dignity to parents and caregivers."

The gifts come from a variety of sources, including individuals, corporate sponsors and businesses, schools and clubs who host a Giving Tree to collect donated toys. "By the time we finish this year we will have given out over a million dollars' worth of toys and treats," says Sarah.

ASB is proud to be getting behind the cause this year, with Giving Trees hosted in ASB locations across the country, and staff have loved picking special gifts for children who may otherwise have gone without. ASB has also contributed towards the thousands of food treat bags that all visitors to the Christmas Joy Store receive, and over 85 ASB staff are volunteering their time as Santa's Helpers in the Christmas Joy Store, stacking shelves, and assisting shoppers.

SUPPLIED ASB staff are volunteering their time as Santa's Helpers in the Christmas Joy Store, stacking shelves, and assisting shoppers.

ASB's Head of Community and Sponsorship, Mark Graham, says ASB is committed to spreading a little Christmas magic. "We're incredibly proud to support the Christmas Joy Store, and to see our people getting behind a host of other community initiatives over the festive season, including providing Christmas meals for the Tauranga Women's Refuge, and fundraising for Youthline at January's ASB Classic tennis tournament."

Mark says ASB is thrilled to provide support as the Kindness Collective grows and was an early supporter of the charity through the ASB Good as Gold award - a regular segment on TV1's Seven Sharp that rewards people who are making a difference in their community.

"We were a behind-the-scenes group until 2019, when I won the ASB Good as Gold award," says Sarah.

"I won five grand for the group and five grand for me," says Sarah. "But of course, I spent all ten grand on the group. It was the first time we'd had that much money at once!"

The award provided Sarah and the group with a financial boost and importantly, the confidence to grow. "That's what made us think maybe we could become a registered charity. Maybe if we didn't win that ASB Good as Gold, who knows? It might not have set off the chain of events that have led us here now!"

And Sarah says she's not finished yet. By next Christmas she plans to have a branch of the Christmas Joy Store operating in Hamilton, and within five years she wants one in every major region so she can spread the kindness even further.

It's not too late to help a child this Christmas. All the Kindness Collective's Giving Trees and drop-off points have now closed for the year, but you can still make a cash donation at kindness.co.nz/joystore.