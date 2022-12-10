Where to see Christmas light displays in Auckland over the festive season

About 150,000 Aucklanders visit the Franklin Rd Christmas lights each year. (Video first published in 2018)

As the sound of jingling bells draws ever nearer, houses across Tāmaki Makaurau have begun lighting up with festive displays.

In some places, whole streets are awash with light, while in others, festive-minded Kiwis have turned single houses into displays of Christmas cheer.

Here are some of the best places to see Christmas lights across the city.

Franklin Rd lights

After Covid-19 cancelled the iconic Ponsonby Christmas light display two years in a row, it’s back for 2022.

The entire street has been transformed and is open to the public every night leading up to Christmas.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Homes up and down Franklin Rd in Ponsonby are glistening with Christmas lights, ready for the festive season.

There will also be nativity scenes, blow-up Santas and a choir filling the air with Christmas carols.

The event, which sees more than 100 houses decorate their homes in sparkling Christmas lights, has become a Christmas staple in Auckland since its inception in 1992.

Whether you stroll up and down the road or drive (very slowly), the revival of Franklin Rd lights is the perfect way to kick off the silly season.

Motat Christmas lights

Motat’s Christmas lights are back this year every Wednesday to Saturday until Christmas Eve.

MOTAT/Supplied Motat's Christmas lights are back for 2022 until Christmas Eve.

Come night-time, the grounds of Motat are transformed into a festive wonderland with light displays, tram rides, carol singers and Santa’s grotto.

There will also be a low-sensory cottage to provide a comfortable environment for people who need a safe and quieter space during this event.

Tickets are only available online.

Torbay Christmas lights display

Hosted by 57A Killarney Ave, Torbay, this display sees the entirety of the house’s exterior lit up with colourful lights.

The lights will be on from December 15, from 8pm until 10pm.

Any updates can be found on the Torbay Christmas Lights Facebook page.

A donation bucket will be out each night, with all the money collected going to Variety, the children's charity.

Sky Tower

Stuff Sky Tower will light up green and red for Christmas.

Auckland’s tallest building loves a chance to light up with bright colours and for December it’ll be glowing green and red.

The tower will light up in those festive colours from December 13 onwards.

A light show will take place every hour on the hour between 9pm and midnight.

Huapai Christmas lights

In West Auckland, a number of streets have come together to create a neighbourhood of Christmas lights.

Paul Fowley/Supplied A number of houses in Huapai are decorated with festive lights.

Kuawa Drive, Aporo Drive, Eric Farley Drive and Korako Drive in Huapai have all put up displays.

The lights turn on every night to New Year’s Eve from 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Gulf Harbour Christmas lights

In North Auckland’s Gulf Harbour, five tall townhouses have been lit up for December all in a row.

The lights are covering the houses on Waterside Crescent, Gulf Harbour, down to the marina.