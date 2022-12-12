Family excited for baby's first Christmas in a DOC hut after seven-hour hike

Ashley and Steve Peters are taking their 6-month-ld baby, Brook, on a seven-hour hike into the West Coast wilderness this Christmas.

It’s not quite away in a manger but a Kiwi baby will be roughing it for her first Christmas in a backcountry hut.

Wānaka parents Ashley and Steve Peters are taking their 6-month-old baby, Brook, on a seven-hour hike into the West Coast wilderness to stay at one of the Department of Conservation’s most popular backcountry huts, Welcome Flat, this Christmas.

The Peters and two friends from Wellington will meet in Franz Josef on Christmas Eve to start their journey to Welcome Flat, nestled in the mountains of Westland Tai Poutini National Park.

They will walk the 18km Copland Track, which is a popular tramp that gives a glimpse of Westland’s spectacular forest, river and mountain scenery. Natural hot pools at Welcome Flat are an added attraction.

Supplied Welcome Flat Hut is nestled in the mountains of Westland Tai Poutini National Park.

“We’ve just had our baby, Brook, and are looking to create a new Christmas tradition,” said Ashley Peters, who is founder of World Off-Road Riding Department, a not-for-profit organisation offering youth mountain biking excursions.

“We love the outdoors and can’t think of a better way to spend the holidays than at Welcome Flat. It’s one of a few bookable DOC huts and is fully stocked, which means we’ve got more room for Christmas pies, crackers and decorations in our packs.”

The whānau will stay two nights from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.

Peters said they felt prepared despite the fact it would be baby Brook’s first long hike and stay in the wilderness.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ A Hokitika father has built a full-scale replica of the humble back country DOC hut in his backyard, as a way to safely teach his children some valuable outdoor skills. (First published September 7, 2022)

“Steve and I have cycled the Old Ghost Road and Paparoa tracks on the Coast. We’ve also done a couple of overnight hikes and hut stays,” she said.

“We feel experienced enough to take on this adventure with Brook – DOC provides incredibly valuable information, which encourages people like us to get outdoors. I am not worried at all, we are all very excited.”

The Peters family have booked the Sierra Room, one of the huts four bunk rooms. The room, which is available for groups of up to four, is within the main building but has separate access and a higher level of facilities, including a gas cooker, cooking equipment, a pot-belly stove, wet back shower, and electric lighting. Bathroom facilities are shared with the hut and campsite.

Supplied Welcome Flat Hut features natural hot pools surrounded by national park.

DOC’s South Westland operations manager, Wayne Costello, said the Welcome Flat hut was one of 950 huts and backcountry bivvies on roughly 8.5 million hectares of public conservation land.

“When people get out, connect with and experience wonderful places like Welcome Flat in our backyard, they learn to really value them and our unique New Zealand wildlife,” he said.

“Seeing families make the effort to get out and stay in some of our huts is awesome, and what great memories the Peters family will be creating.”