Wishing you a very crafty Christmas

It's not only fairy lights and the smell of pine trees that infuse the air at Christmas, but that cheerful, holiday vibe too, so that even the most stubborn of grinches can be infected by the seasonal spirit. Along with the 'Ho-Ho-Hos' comes a festive time of year to bring out your creative side and have some fun doing some Christmas projects with your family or kids, whether to decorate the home or to make gifts with a personal, homemade touch. The following 8 projects are easy to make quickly at little or no cost, and by utilising some upcycled items.

1. Seashells on Santa's sleigh

Sun-soaked days and sandy feet define a typical Kiwi Christmas. Bring the beach inside by painting curved seashells in Resene colours to craft decorations, presents and gift tags.

-Take a shell and paint a letter on each one, spelling out a Christmas-themed word, and link each shell (letter) together with twine to create a garland for hanging on a wall or tree.

-Extend this idea by painting a guest's name on the shell to use as a place setting.

-Decorate your tree in the most natural way by using string to hang individual painted shells.

-Craft unique gift tags by painting shells in a range of colours and gluing them as decorations.

2. Candle in the wind

If you're in range of a pine tree forest, gather cones off the ground or purchase artificial ones online to create this fabulously festive centrepiece. Scrub dust or dirt off natural cones and apply one coat of Resene Quick Dry white paint, followed by your choice of colours: we suggest Resene Porsche, followed by Resene Bullion and lastly Resene Aquaclear to create that gorgeous shine, allowing two hours' drying time between each coat. Attach the candles to your bowl using blu-tack, before adding cones to the base, and tinsel all around the edge.

3. DIY Santa sacks

This trick couldn't be easier, and it's a winner with little kids. Grab old pillowcases and fashion Santa sacks to separate gifts under the tree. Be creative with your ties – use ribbons, old rope or shoelaces for an eco-friendly touch. Add a flourish using Resene testpots to paint or stencil on shapes, greetings or names so everyone will see they made it into Santa's good books.



4. Chalkboard tray

Writing a letter and leaving cookies and milk (or beer) for Santa is a fun part of Christmas, just as much as the excitement when he writes back. This tray not only holds the milk and cookies but is a handy chalkboard on which to write your message. Sand the tray first for an even, smooth surface. We used two coats of Resene Poppy tinted into Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen; this gives a low sheen chalkboard finish. You could also paint the edges a different colour – gold, white or green – for a really Christmas-ey look.

5. Santa gift pot or flower pot

This Santa pot is great as a decoration or as a container to fill with popcorn, chocolate and sweets or home-baked sweet treats. Pot decorated in Resene Red Berry and Resene White and background wall in Resene Black White.

RESENE/SUPPLIED This wrapping paper features Resene Alabaster and Resene Red Hot, brown paper and masking tape.

6. Bespoke Christmas wrapping paper

Give your gifts a personal touch with handmade wrapping paper. For stripy candy cane wrap, take a roll of plain brown paper and on the glossy side, attach low tack washi masking tape diagonally from corner to corner of the paper, at even intervals. Paint brown paper with Resene Alabaster or Resene Red Hot. Once dry, carefully peel off tape and decorate the gift with ribbon.

For splatter paper, lay out a large ground sheet or newspaper. Using the same brown paper, dip a paintbrush in Resene Alabaster and flick brush over your other hand, splattering your paper. Repeat with Resene Red Hot. Let dry, then wrap presents and tie with sparkly ribbon.

Bryce Carleton Dark green wreath, wooden tree and box painted in Resene Holly, small box in Resene Rainee and wall in Resene Double Rice Cake. Light green wooden Christmas tree painted in Resene Xanadu, present box and wreaths in Resene Spanish Green and wall in Resene Double Rice Cake.

7. Guest room garnishes

If you've got guests coming for the holidays, add Christmas cheer by hanging a handmade wreath on the wall or some thoughtful decorations on top of the drawers. This is a great minimal set up and doesn't overcrowd the surfaces if guests need to put their belongings down. You can even repaint these depending on the season or your mood. Try using mellow greens and neutrals to help create a sense of calm and relaxation. Your guests can retire to their room after the great Christmas feast and still feel the festive cheer in a tranquil space.

8. Bach-friendly Christmas tree

This fuss-free tree is dainty enough to transport in your car to the bach. A little imagination, some wooden pallets and a drill is all you need to create this cute-as-a-button Scandi-inspired design that will add an adorable festive touch to any room. Choose your Resene colour to paint the 'tree' and upcycle old tins or coffee cups to use as decorations with treats hidden inside.

