'Smell of Christmas' a joy to grow for South Canterbury lily growers

Emma Cummings, of Lilies 174, at the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market on Saturday.

The two weeks before Christmas are a busy time for one South Canterbury family who love growing the "smell of Christmas".

At this time of the year “hundreds and hundreds’’ of Christmas lilies are in full bloom at the Dennison’s property at Orakipaoa, Temuka.

Established in 1990 by the Dennison family, daughter Emma Cummings said she remembers the scent-filled flowers from a young age.

“Mum [Bev Dennison] has been growing Christmas lilies for years,’’ Cummings said.

“I grew up around them.’’

The property has about 0.2ha of the flowers, which Cummings said had “grown well this year’’.

“We’re really happy with them.’’

While the festive season was a busy time for the lily growers, it was a year-round job to grow them to their best.

“We cover ours to stop the hail and luckily other weather doesn’t affect them too much, but if the rain comes we have to dry them out.’’

Grown from bulbs, Christmas lilies are big on colour and smell and Cummings said growing them, and selling them, was a nice way to spread some festive cheer.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The number of homes with Christmas lights is growing in Timaru with about 30 decorated with Christmas lights this year including several on Maple Crescent.

The lilies are sold from the property, with regular visitors each year.

“The regulars are always coming back, and we also have a bus that comes from the Fairlie rest home.

“It’s a really nice thing to see how much people love them.’’

Cummings said the smell of the lilies was their biggest attraction.

“It’s the look of them as well – it’s the smell of Christmas.’’

However, their famous scent could also cause havoc for hay fever sufferers, and there was not a lot that could be done to fix this, she said.

While the stamen could be removed from the lily to take away the sneeze-inducing pollen, she said the “hard thing’’ was this didn’t always help.

The best way for allergy sufferers to enjoy them was to put them outside or in an area of the house that you could walk away from.

Cummings said the family tradition had also reached a new generation with her children enjoying the task of selling short-stem lilies over the Christmas period.