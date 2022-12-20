Christmas lights and magic tricks, to pass on love

Terry Sutton took 6 weeks to set up his Christmas light display in Tory St, Nelson. He's just one of the light displays around the Nelson region.

It started as a lone Santa hanging from a lamppost.

Now several Santas adorn Mike Nicholl’s front garden, the scene of a Christmas light display that has evolved over the last six years.

Nicholls himself appears as Santa, in front of his brightly lit home on Nelson’s Monaco peninsula near Nelson airport, almost every night of December.

In recent years he posed as “one of the other Santas”, wearing a mask and surprising guests by wishing them Merry Christmas as they left.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF For those who struggle to untangle the lights for their Christmas tree, spare a thought for Terry Sutton - who strung up thousands at his Tory St home in Nelson.

Now the semi-retired electrician puts on magic tricks, still dressed as Santa, and grew his beard especially for the occasion.

Around 500 people visited the house on Point Rd on Saturday night, Nicholls said.

“We always ask people how many Santas they can find.

“There’s one under the car, there’s one sitting in the car driving it, there’s one ... sliding down from the lamppost.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Mike Nicholls dresses as Santa almost every night in December, for his annual Christmas light display in Point Rd, Monaco, Nelson.

While unsure of exactly how many lights he had put up, there were 80 items on display including a sleigh and reindeer, Nicholls said.

The display could be seen from State Highway 6, he said. The highway ran parallel to the peninsula about a kilometre away, across the Waimea Inlet.

“We’ve got a very visible house.

“I just had one [Santa] hanging off the lampost the first year, and then people were intrigued by it, and so I put up a few more different things, it’s just grown from there.

“Then I found that my beard colour was the right colour, so now I actually grow a beard ... especially to be Santa just for Christmas.”

Putting on the display and magic tricks for children – from 7pm-11pm every night – was “quite a commitment”, he said.

His wife was onboard (“she’s a mad as I am”), he said.

“It’s a great time of the year to celebrate, we’re Christians and God has been good to us and we like to share that love with other people.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Terry Sutton took 6 weeks to set up his Christmas light display in Tory St, Nelson.

About 400 car loads of people visited the display on Christmas Eve last year, Nicholls said.

The couple were due to keep the show going until Dec 31, for people arriving in Nelson between Christmas and New Year, he said.

Across Nelson, in Tory St, Terry Sutton put on a light display he has run annually at his home since 2009.

Featuring 50,000 lights, structures including Christmas trees, and Christmas music matched to the lights – the display took “a good six weeks full time” to set up, the former television broadcasting electronic engineer said.

Sequencing the songs took “somewhere between 40 to 150 hours or so per two-and-a-half minute song”, he said.

“I do it because I can, and enjoy the challenge, as well as trying to present the true meaning of Christmas in a tactful presentation.”