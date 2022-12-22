Christmas Sorted: What you should buy now (and put away till next year)

Last year I bought a new faux-Christmas tree... In November.

Compelled by the Ghost of Christmas Stupid I shelled out for an item I absolutely knew would be half price by mid-December. My only excuse: Instagram was calling, and I just wanted to hang my expensive glass baubles on something that looked at least a little like an actual tree, and less like an old coat-hanger in follicular distress.

The kicker: The tree I paid $236 for in 2021, was $98 a few weeks later in 2022. I can still feel the burn almost a year later. That’s the kind of cavalier buying most of us can’t afford now – if we ever really could.

"A lot of people are really thinking right now about saving money and that is going to intensify the New Year,” says First Retail Group’s Chris Wilkinson.

READ MORE:

* The no-tree Christmas tree: How to hand-make your festive season this year

* 12 days of Christmas baubles: A dozen fun decorations for your tree

* Top Tips: How the designers do Christmas

* Wellington stores tempt thousands of shoppers with Boxing Day bargains

* The ultimate Christmas decoration cost $165k, but my favourite was about $4



“The sales will be a good time to pick up the things that you think you will need for future seasons."

As belts tighten, Wilkinson sees shoppers focus on frugal living, that means folks spending their money on cooking from scratch, mending, and gardening, as well as energy saving devices, such as air fryers.

"Unseasonal times [shopping in summer for winter] are the right times to take advantage of those opportunities that may be in the market."

Jess Parker Boxing Day sales are not just about cheap Christmas decorations – although you can get that stuff too.

New trees and heaters aren’t the only things you can get cheap as chips for next year. Here are six things to nab in Boxing Day and January sales:

Christmas decorations

Want big, impressive baubles next year? Buy them this year.

This is a fairly obvious one, but it bears repeating – don’t buy new decorations till a week or so before the big day. Yes, it means you’re almost buying them to pack them away for a year, but there can be as much as a 75% discount on some kinds of decorations as stores clear their warehouses out for Valentines and Easter stock.

Stock up on quality wrapping paper, glass baubles... and the new tree if you’re getting one.

Plants

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Nab a cut-price plant and give it a little TLC over the coming year, by Christmas it’ll be gift-ready.

Not just ugly Christmas poinsettias, but lots of other kinds of indoor plants are likely to go on sale after the Christmas rush. Many places will over-stock for gift buying, so you might get some great bargains.

Also keep an eye out for plants that have been marked down after being a bit battered in the Christmas rush.

Almost any plant can be brought back from the brink away from the pinching hands of bored little ones, and the distracted elbows of over taxed grown-ups. Buy a few and nurse them back to health over the course of the year to gift next Christmas, looking more verdant and lovely than any store-bought plant ever could.

Electronics

Tom Lee/Stuff You might be able to nab a bargain or two in electronics during the January sales, in time for the coming school year.

A new year, and new editions of electronic devices are often released, which means you might see mark-downs on the last iteration of tablets, e-readers, consoles and accessories like ear buds, headphones, controllers, keyboards, mice and speakers. Video games also often go on sale in January.

Last year’s Boxing Day sales saw Noel Leeming offer deals on laptops, phones and smartwatches. Harvey Norman NZ had deals on TVs, Bluetooth speakers and fitness trackers, and JB Hi-Fi had sales on laptops, TVs, soundbars and smartphones. Keep your eyes peeled for bargains.

Small appliances

123rf That air fryer you swore you’d never get? It could be so cheap in the sales it’ll be worth trying out.

The Boxing Day Sales always feel like something out of a movie, the energy, the sheer numbers of people, the mark-downs that will literally have you doing a double take and mentally rearranging your kitchen counter to accommodate that dirt-cheap air fryer you swore you’d never, ever get. No? Just me?

Boxing Day is a good day for sales on appliances like coffee machines, grinders, air fryers, and blenders. Last year's sales included prices drops of up to 70% on some small appliances for sale at the big brand stores.

Summer clothes

Ariel Schalit/AP Togs usually go on sale in late December – early January as fashion stores make way for Autumn.

H&M is already having their sale and there are massive summer clothing bargains to be snapped up – Am I going to buy that orange satin muu-muu now it’s $22 down from $49? You bet your sweet pool-side recliner I’m going to.

You can also pick up cheaper swimwear from late December too.

Most fashion retailers will start clearing their summer and left over spring lines for the incoming autumn gear. But if you can afford the postage, and you want some winter bargains well ahead of time, shops in the Northern Hemisphere will be doing the same. Now is a good time to nab winter boots – just remember that stuff is all wrapped and shipped unsustainably, and doesn’t support local.

Kid’s toys, games and sports equipment

UNSPLASH Grab what you can for kids in the sales.

Now is the time to buy all the toys, games and sports gear your kids could want throughout the year, and even for next Christmas.

The day after Christmas is commonly considered the start of Retail Spring, which means stores like The Warehouse often slash prices on last season’s toys and games to make way for new stock. The same goes for sports gear, although, when you’re buying for kids don’t forget to buy much larger than you need, as those little squirts grow like weeds, I’m told.

The Warehouse is already offering 20% off bikes and scooters and body boards, as well as summer essentials like chilly bins.