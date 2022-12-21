Couple married for 60 years discover they had sat on the same Santa's lap almost eight decades earlier

Llynnelley and Bobbie Reeves met for the first time at the Mt Pleasant Yacht Club. Nearly 60 years into their marriage they discovered they had once sat on the same Father Christmas's lap when they were children at the Hay's department store in Christchurch.

The pair didn’t know each other in the 1940s when the photographs were taken in Christchurch.

But they may just have stood in the same Hay’s department store queue before telling the jolly man what they wished for, or passed each other as their parents ushered them through the Armagh St entrance.

“We crossed tracks then”, said Bobbie – only for the couple to meet properly years later when they were introduced to each other at the Mt Pleasant Yacht Club when he was 17, which sparked a friendship.

The similarity of the photos was discovered about a year ago by their son, Simon, when he was going through the family trove of pictures, Bobbie said.

“He matched them. He said, ‘I think it’s the same Father Christmas’.”

“Surprised would be an understatement”, Simon said of the moment he realised his parents had sat on the same pair of red pants with white cuffs.

Bobbie, 80, said when they analysed the photos and put their stories together, it was likely they were taken at the same time.

He guessed he was about 3 at the time, while Llynnelley was about 6.

It had been an annual tradition for Bobbie and his brother to get their Sunday best on for a visit to the upstairs of Hay’s with their parents.

Bobbie remembered being driven in to town every Christmas Eve.

“It was the highlight of our life.”

And even when his belief in Santa faltered, he was reluctant to let on.

“I was about 8 and I’d realised at that stage that Father Christmas was a bit of a fake, but I knew if my parents knew that, that would be the end of Christmas, so I never let on.”

Stuff The old Hay's department store on Armagh St in Christchurch had a Christmas themed floor for children every year, with the chance to sit on Santa’s lap.

Eventually he had to break his silence.

“We were going into town one Christmas Eve and dad asked, ‘Do you still believe in Father Christmas?’ I had to say no. It was the end of Christmas for us, because it wasn’t the same any more.”

Llynnelley, 85, remembered a similar tradition with her parents.

It wasn’t Santa in those days, she said, “He was called Father Christmas.

“He always used to ask us what we’d like for Christmas. He was so nice, such a kind man.”

And while the couple didn’t spot each other during that particular festive season back in the 1940s, they have clear recollections of the time they first met as adults.

“She was standing on the steps of the yacht club and had a white dress on”, Bobbie said.

Llynnelley remembered it being a hot day when the club’s commodore introduced her to the man who was “so brown”, with brown clothes on.

“Only the whites of his eyes and his teeth were white.

“We put our hands out and shook each other’s hands – he was so nice.”

They sailed together for years after that first meeting, married in 1963 and continued to go on adventures together on land and sea.

“We’ve had a great life”, Bobbie said, “we’ve been all around the country in yachts.”