Bad gift wrapping for a good cause - all in the name of charity

It's wrapping, alright - but not quite to the standard that Rowan Atkinson might have accomplished in Love Actually...

Morgan Williams reckons it’s a win-win-win scenario.

His Wreal Wrapping stand, which is open for a few hours each day in downtown Christchurch in the run-up to Christmas, raises funds for charity, lends a hand with chores and has the benefit of helping others.

Williams wraps people’s presents in return for a koha, with all proceeds donated to Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou, a charity supporting the children of people in prison.

His tagline “I wrap, but it’ll look like you did” describes his “amateur gift wrapping” – it allows those lovingly giving out presents this Christmas to make it look like they’ve done all the hard work themselves.

Williams set up the stand for the first time in 2019, and is back after a hiatus.

“It started by thinking about how much I disliked wrapping presents and that there must be others like me.”

He said gifts wrapped in slick package were a clear sign of a professional touch, while his more bumbling efforts looked more authentic, which “adds to the thought behind the gift”.

Stuff Morgan Williams wrapping a present at his stall in the Christchurch CBD. Mr Williams donates all he earns to the charity Pillars.

He’d done a brisk trade on Thursday, with things “really picking up nicely” throughout the day.

A mini-rush of customers threatened to fluster his amateur efforts. “It could have gone either way,” he said, but realised the pressure actually helped focus his present-wrapping prowess.

All his customers had been "really nice, and so generous", and no one “was bothered I’m not that good at wrapping”.

People were interested in where their donation was headed, and Williams said he took the opportunity to tell them about Pillars.

Stuff George Haswell accepts a moderately well wrapped gift from Wreal Wrapping’s Morgan Williams.

He said he enjoyed chatting with the Christmas customers, and finds making a contribution to be “incredibly rewarding.”

Williams, who will be in the same spot – in the BNZ Centre opposite Hapa Design – from 10am to 2pm on Friday and Saturday, is no stranger to good deeds.

Two years ago he gave away hundreds of hand printed ‘Black Lives Matters’ T-shirts in an attempt to “do something tangible” to support the anti-racism movement.

“A lot of stuff – especially on social media – can be all about looking after yourself, and of course you should do that.

“But thinking about and doing things for others gets you out of your head, which can be as good as a holiday.”