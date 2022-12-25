Whānau gifts Christmas celebration to 'forgotten people' in Hamilton emergency housing

Hearing heartbreaking stories about Christmas plans led to Tuhi Kingi, partner Kotahitanga Rauwhero and their whānau paying for and setting up a celebration in a park.

Bouncy castles and a barbecue lunch are a Christmas gift from Tuhi Kingi and family to people in Hamilton’s emergency housing.

Instead of giving each other gifts, the whānau decided to brighten December 25 for those being living in motels after hearing they felt like “the forgotten people”.

So they paid for and set up three inflatables and a barbecue lunch in central Hamilton’s Hinemoa Park on Sunday, with enough for 120 people.

Kingi – who has spent time in emergency housing - had recently visited one of the motels and heard some heartbreaking stories of Christmas plans.

“You have got some of them who wanted to go home, couldn’t go home. They were told that if they weren’t physically there and stay somewhere else, they risk losing their room altogether.”

Kingi met an elderly woman who had come back from her mother’s tangi to find that she was locked out of her room.

“She was asked to get hold of her caseworker, and they will let her stay till Monday, but she doesn’t know what will happen after that.

“The lady was just sitting there... in her funeral gear, along with her son and grandchildren... It was just heartbreaking.

“I asked her about Christmas plans, and she said the money was hard as it is and was left with almost nothing for Christmas.”

Kingi started off planning a food drive and said people were thrilled with that idea.

“They said they didn’t have anything else to do. The statement that really got to me was when they said ‘We are the forgotten people’.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Mya Rudolph and Santana Kapa at the Christmas Day celebration in Hinemoa Park.

Kingi’s three daughters - aged 12, 13 and 16 – had also accompanied her to the motel and suggested doing something bigger.

“That’s when we decided to do Christmas in the park and everyone can just turn up, have lunch together.”

Kingi herself spent almost nine months in emergency housing two years ago and said the family tries to give back to the community every Christmas.

“We were caregivers for Oranga Tamariki, so we had two kids living with us plus our three daughters. It was hard.

“When we were staying in the motels, we ended up getting our burners out of the storage, putting up a kitchen outside. Anyone could come and help themselves with food.

“The rooms weren’t or aren’t big enough to cater for a festival event. You get a small room, with a mini bar and a stove with two burners on it and a microwave... That’s it.”

This year, instead of going camping, Kingi’s family set up camp at Hinemoa Park on Tristram Street, with three bouncy castles for younger kids and a quiz with a twist for older kids.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Wetetere Kapa tests out the bouncy castles.

The barbeque grills were out too and there was steak and onion, and egg and sausage rolls for lunch, along with snacks, fizzy drink and water.

Kingi said she had arranged food and drinks from 120 people and because she only planned the Christmas celebration in park only a few weeks in advance, she could not get a lot of sponsors and organisers on board to help with the funding.

However, Kingi’s partner Kotahitanga Rauwhero said they’d since had approaches and the family was excited about the idea of Christmas on Tristram every year.

“A lot of organisations want to jump on board next year but this year it was just a bit late for them.

“We do our family shindigs every year, but this is the first time we are doing something on Christmas Day for the community. It is a definite learning curve.

“We are just giving back to our people.”