Celebrate together with the perfect Christmas candles

You know it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas when CIRCA releases its highly anticipated annual holiday collection.

Each year, the popular home fragrance brand captures the scents of Christmas in a limited-edition range of beautifully presented and packaged gifts designed to transform your space into an enchanted wonderland evoking the feeling of joy and nostalgia.

Its release is one of the highlights of the festive season – and now the wait is over. Available online and at selected retailers, the new Limited-Edition collection for Christmas 2023 features Soy Candles, Fragrance Diffusers, Mini Christmas Tree Scent Stems™ and curated gift sets in a range of festive scents to accompany your celebrations with loved ones.

The three limited-edition scents – Pine & Snow Gum, Gingerbread Cookies and Raspberry & Rhubarb – will evoke the spirit of Christmas into your home and create a warm and inviting atmosphere for your seasonal celebrations.

As a new tradition to mark the start of decorating the tree, light the 350g Pine & Snow Gum Soy Candle ($49.95), and fill your home with the traditional and uplifting notes of Pine Resin, Fir Balsam, minty Eucalyptus and Cedarwood. Or if your artificial tree is disappointingly fragrance-free, try the ingenious Pine & Snow Gum Mini Christmas Tree Scent Stems™, a set of six intensely fragranced miniature stems™ designed to be hung from the branches of your Christmas tree to amplify the scent of your real tree or make your imitation tree smell like fresh-cut pine. At only $16.95, they're an ideal stocking-stuffer or Secret Santa gift.

In the kitchen, the aroma of Gingerbread Cookies fills the air conjuring up fond childhood memories of baking traditional festive treats with your grandparents. Enjoy the warm and comforting scent in the 350g Soy Candle ($49.95) to create a sense of togetherness. And the best part is someone's already done the mixing for you. Filled with top notes of Orange and Golden Syrup, middle notes of Apple, Gingerbread and Biscotti and rich base notes of Vanilla and Dry Ginger Spice, making it the perfect present for an older relative, the foodies in your life or a sibling who shares your memories.

Celebrating the same scent on a smaller scale is the Gingerbread Cookies Soy Candle Hanging Ornament ($20.95). This mini 60g Soy Candle hidden within a pyramid-shaped box makes the cutest Christmas tree decoration or stocking filler.

The third fragrance in this covetable collection is a nod to the Kiwi summer Christmas. A fresh and fruity combination of Berries and Rhubarb, Raspberry & Rhubarb is as delicious as any festive dessert. Try it in a 350g Soy Candle ($49.95) or a 250mL Fragrance Diffuser ($54.95) to cut through the heat of a summer day and make the celebrations even more delightful. Both are elegantly presented in a faceted champagne glass vessel to fit into any home's festive décor.

To experience all three Limited-Edition fragrances, don't miss the Mini Candle Trio Set ($59.95), featuring a 60g Mini Candle in each scent. Like all the candles in the range, they're handmade using a soy blend wax, high-quality fragrance oils and lead-free cotton wicks.

Two final gift sets complete the collection, which has been thoughtfully hand-picked by the team at CIRCA to ensure it offers something to delight everyone on your Christmas list.

There's a Pear & Lime Hand Care Duo 900mL ($69.95) featuring generous 450mL Hand Wash and Hand Lotion pump bottles on a ceramic tray. The Hand Wash and Hand Lotion have been formulated with quality, wholesome ingredients such as Rosehip Oil, Olive Leaf Extract and antioxidant rich Vitamin E to keep your hands cleansed, nourished and delicately scented. Next, is a Jasmine & Magnolia Fragrance Set, which contains a 60g Soy Candle, 250mL Fragrance Diffuser and 450mL Hand Wash in one of CIRCA's best-selling and most romantic floral fragrances – together valued at $99.85 but here only for $89.95.

The entire range is adorned in festive packaging using the traditional Christmas hues of red, green and white and embellished with splashes of sparkling metallic to bring glimmer and glow to your home and those of your loved ones at this most wonderful time of the year.

The CIRCA Limited-Edition Christmas 2023 collection is available for a limited time only from nz.circa.com.au and selected retailers. Explore the range at nz.circa.com.au