The ultimate gift guide for DIY enthusiasts

With the holidays so close you can almost feel it - and will certainly be hearing it in the tunes belted out in stores across Aotearoa – the hunt for the best gifts for everyone has begun.

Save yourself some time and energy by checking out the surprisingly extensive range of tools, gadgets and useful goodies available from Ryobi. While the popular maker of distinctively bright green and black battery power tools offers an enormous range covering everything from clever wall storage racks through to our personal favourite, an industrially-sized 80V ride-on mower, the best deals and widest range of options is surely in the innovative Ryobi One+ setup. In these 18V battery-powered tools, there is quite literally something for everyone. Let's take a closer look.

For the gardener in your life

OK, let's just be clear on something. Everyone with a garden is a gardener. Even if they don't admit it. This makes gift giving effortless, because everything is ideal from a trimmer, edger attachment for the line trimmer, a lawnmower (check out the smaller 33cm One + 18V Brushless at $398, ideal for small lawns) a blower, a backpack sprayer, secateurs, hedge trimmer, pole pruner… the list really does go on. If your potential lucky Ryobi gift recipient is already in the ONE + ecosystem, awesome. You'll know which tool enhances their inventory (and can go for the 'skin only' options, which don't include battery or charger). If they're not Ryobi ONE+ fans just yet, give the added gift of an introduction to a truly impressive range – there are more than 150 tools to choose from, every one useful.

Our top picks useful to 'everyone with a garden' include:

The 18V ONE+ Leaf Blower 4.0AH Kit is also hugely useful for cleaning the garage, trailer, or boat. Priced at $249.

An 18V line trimmer is a thing of beauty, particularly if you've been stuck using a corded one. Pick up the ONE+ 25cm line trimmer kit for just $149. Yes, battery and charger included.

Hedges are lovely but the work getting them that way isn't. Make someone's day and spare their biceps with the ONE+ Hedge & Grass Shears. Tool only at $149.

More 'serious' gardeners will love the automated ONE+ 15L Backpack Sprayer. Taking the hassle out of tackling the gorse, prickles or honeysuckle, this is one of those 'what took me so long to go electric' gadgets, and it's priced at $329 for the tool only. The ONE+ 32mm Bypass Telescopic Pole Lopper Attachment evokes a similar reaction: why haven't we lopped like this for longer? The clever gadget is $269, tool only.

For the organiser/neat freak (or the one who may need to clean up their act)…

Careful giving this gift, as the implications might land you in trouble even if the amazing Ryobi products are welcomed. The top pick for neat freaks has got to be the oh-so-desirable Ryobi LINK modular storage system. Start with a $89 Link 7pc Wall Storage Kit, and from there, the world's a tidy oyster. Or the garage, more accurately.

The Link system adds interlocking Wall Rails and builds out as big and as bad as you want: hooks, racks, bins, tubs, Link becomes what you want it to be. Or what Dad, brother, friend, neat freak, or slovenly Sam wants it to be. Every handyman and every garage owner will love the possibilities Link offers for a cleaner, tidier, neater space. And it's a very affordable stocking filler, too.

For the DIYer

Did we say everyone with a garden is a gardener? Nearly everyone is a DIYer, to some extent, too. Even if they aren't, there are some tools which are becoming essential household necessities, regardless of your skill or 'interest-in-smashing-nails' quotient. One of these is the quintessential tool which is the starting point for many One+ enthusiasts: the 18V ONE+ Hammer Drill. Available as skin only for $138, the ONE+4.0Ah Hammer Drill Kit is everything needed to, well, drill. At $192, that's great value. Add the drill's handy friend, an impact driver (which is so much better for coach screws and other long threaded fasteners) with the ONE+ 3 Speed Impact Wrench at $248 (tool only).

For those into DIY, there aren't ever enough tools which is what makes the One+ system so ideal. Our next top pick for the person constantly busy with projects is the cordless 18V circular saw. Even if Dad, Mum and Brother have a cabinet full of corded 'skillies', the cordless one can't be beaten for convenience and safety (a cordless cuts out before it kicks back – perfect for first-time users). The ONE+ 165mm Circular Saw is just $178 (tool only).

Our third must-have item for the DIYer is somewhat related to the cordless circular saw: the Ryobi ONE+ 125mm Grinder. The same convenience means those grinding jobs – under the trailer, around the back of the house, out there in the paddock – are so much easier and faster. Once you have a cordless, the 'big grinder' rarely makes it out of the toolbox.

The outdoor enthusiast

Aah, the great outdoors is made greater with excellent accessories. Again, those already in the ONE+ ecosystem have an immediate advantage in that they probably have multiple batteries ranging from the compact 2Ah for $99 to the big 9Ah power bank (and on that note, the batteries make excellent gift ideas in their own right) which opens up the full world of possibilities. There's a range of awesome gifts for the outdoors person with the absolute favourite being the ONE+ 23 litre Fridge Freezer. Cool, or what? It's a big gift at $699, but with the inclusion of 2 4Ah batteries and charger, this one is good to go and a clear crowd-pleaser.

Good lighting is always popular at the campsite, so ONE+ Lantern with USB is a handy takeaway (or take along) and it's just $98 (tool only). Charge those phones…and with 360-degree light, see it to believe it.

Indoors or out, convenience matters. Air mattress? Hit it with the ONE+ Digital Pressure Inflator, for just $99 (tool only). That's a gadget you'll want in the caravan or 4x4 permanently.

For the hard-to-buy-for

Yes, there's always that person, and also yes Ryobi has something ideal for them. Start by browsing the full Ryobi range, which you can do by Gift Guide, Category, System, Technology or Interests. Our off-the-beaten-track suggestions include:

The ONE+ Multipurpose Mister and Fogger. Ideal for looking after plants or as a multipurpose cleaning tool. It's $209 skin only.

Just as good for the campers and outdoorsmen as it is for, well, anyone else, the ONE+ Bug Zapper Lantern is a sizzler at $229 and comes complete with a 2Ah battery and charger.

Finally, keep things cool wherever you are with the ONE+ Compact Fan Kit. This little fella fits on a desk, comes along to the shed, or perks up the patio – and is priced at $139.

In the season for giving, Ryobi has the goods. Check out the full range at ryobi.co.nz or in-store at Bunnings Warehouse.