Swapping advent choccies for donations this Christmas

Salvation Army community ministries manager Cathy Strong and Major Murray Sanson, back row, say they're grateful to people like Willow and Leanne Harper, front, for their contributions to the food bank.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me ... a non-perishable food item?

A group of “reverse adventers” in Invercargill are flipping the script on the pre-Christmas festive tradition of advent calendars, by collecting donations rather than receiving gifts.

The idea is to grab a box or a bag, and put a non-perishable food or toiletry item into it every day, collecting 24 donations in total to fill up the Salvation Army’s food banks.

Co-ordinator Leann Harper said her family would be adding a bit of competition to the game by seeing who could produce the best-decorated box.

“For us, it’s about the spirit of giving around Christmastime,” she said.

Her family had been reverse adventers for about four years, but when the project’s usual organiser was unavailable this year, Harper stepped up to take the reins.

Her daughter Willow would also be spreading the word and jumping in to help on collection day.

The collection was becoming increasingly important as the cost of living crisis deepened, she said.

“All of a sudden you have households who were doing well asking ‘What can we cut?’”

Salvation Army’s Major Murray Sanson said they were also now seeing “the working poor”.

Rising rents were putting pressure on families, while extreme weather events in the North Island were creating food insecurity, he said.

The Salvation Army was also struggling with rising costs, and the reverse adventers would help to stock its shelves into the New Year.

“Coming from a biblical perspective, you’re twice blessed if you give. For us to facilitate that is encouraging that ‘pay it forward’ goodness,” Sanson said.

Salvation Army community ministries manager Cathy Strong said the army was grateful to be the recipient of the project.

“Without the generous donations, our community would go without. We have to feed our community. It’s the most basic necessity of life.”

About 500 Southlanders had joined the Invercargill Reverse Adventers group on Facebook, and anyone who wanted to get involved could register there to have their donations collected next month.