Faced with spending Christmas alone after mum's death, Wellington woman invites the city

Catherine O'mara and her Pomeranian puppy, Prince, will host a Christmas party for those who don't have any family to spend it with.

Having recently lost her mother to cancer and with her father in a rest home with dementia, Wellingtonian Catherine O'mara was facing the prospect of not having any family to spend Christmas with.

So, she invited the whole city.

O’mara said she took to the Facebook page ‘Vic Deals’ as she didn’t want to spend Christmas alone or impose on someone else's family – and she knew there would be others in the same situation.

Her mother, who she would often spend Christmas with, died in January after battling ovarian cancer for the past three years.

Christmas with her would normally involve lots of lights, decorations and heaps of food.

“I want to carry on those traditions.”

Trifle, ambrosia, seafood boil, raw fish and chicken were the favourites, O’mara said.

“It would just mean so much to me to bring people together who are alone, to bring some Christmas spirit.”

The whole point is to make people feel like they matter, that they’re included and that they’re loved – regardless of if they have family to spend the day with, she said.

There had been offers to spend Christmas with other families, but O’mara said she didn’t want to impose and would feel a bit more comfortable hosting her own.

Her own party is promised to involve a BBQ and those coming can bring a plate if they’re able to.

The guest of honour will be Prince, a Pomeranian puppy that O’mara got just a week after her mother died.

“He’s been like my family ever since.”

The invite has already taken off, she said, with over 1800 likes on the post and a few people confirmed to be attending.