What does it take to be part of Auckland's iconic Christmas lights on Franklin Rd?

Frankin Rd newbees Waldo Posthumus and Wynand Claassen had no idea about the streets Xmas lights tradition.

When Waldo Posthumus and Wynand Claassen moved into inner-Auckland’s Ponsonby, they had no idea their street would soon be decked out with flashing lights and fake snow.

The pair, originally from South Africa, moved to Franklin Rd, from Tauranga, a few months before Christmas in 2022.

“We had no idea there was an annual Christmas lights event on the street until the agent told us, oh by the way, this street has Christmas lights every year.

“It was a bit of a shock for us, and we didn’t have very much time left before December. Then we found out our next door neighbour Ross is one of the main organisers of the lights so we knew we needed to go big.”

Luckily, Claassen is a choreographer with an artistic flair, Posthumus said, so they were able to use a giant present used in one of his shows as a centrepiece for their display.

David White/Stuff Waldo Posthumus (left) with his partner Wynand Claassem outside their home.

“We went out and grabbed extra Christmas lights to wrap around it from Bunnings.”

The expense of the lights was probably less than people thought, Posthumus said, as most people would keep their light displays the same each year or add in small changes rather than getting brand-new lights annually.

“There is this strange persistent rumour though that the street gets subsidised power throughout December, but we don’t, we’re still paying our regular amounts.”

For their second Christmas on the street, the couple wanted to switch things up again and had created a large bee and flower out of chicken wire which they had wrapped with the Christmas lights they already owned.

David White/Stuff The couple decorate their chicken wire creations with Christmas lights.

“We started planning the idea at the start of November, and we had a meeting with the whole street to touch base on how we were all going.”

The couple said they were excited for their second Christmas on the street but said it was a strange feeling on busy nights when they’d be in the lounge watching a show and could hear so much noise right outside.

“It’s a good kind of busy and noisy though,” Posthumus said, “it’s hard not to feel happy and excited when everyone is out there enjoying themselves.

“I do remember one night we went out to get groceries and had to walk through masses of people to get back inside our door while holding all our shopping, which was kind of amusing.”

David White/Stuff Most houses on Franklin Rd don Christmas lights and decorations throughout December.

The thing Posthumus and Claassen like best about living on Auckland’s Christmas street is the community.

“We’ve been so lucky to easily find such a great community to be a part of.

“Come on down and enjoy the lights – just remember to be respectful of others and have a good time.

The street-wide light show will be switched on between 7.30pm and 10.30pm every evening from December 1 until December 24.