Sick of Mariah Carey? 50 different Christmas songs to add to your playlist

It’s nothing personal Mariah, but your song needs to be laid to rest.

All I want for Christmas is something other than Mariah Carey.

I’m no grinch, but I’m begging for something different this year when it comes to Christmas music – more curation, more creativity and more diversity.

Christmas shopping is hard enough without hearing the same song as I aimlessly wonder from shop to shop in a heaving mall.

I’m not saying the-song-that-shall-not-be-named is a bad song. It’s a certified Christmas banger, but it’s also an earworm, and that’s the problem.

As an early Christmas present for all, I’ve put together a playlist of Christmas songs that are fresh, beautiful, unique, funny and with an Aotearoa twist, including a few Christmas staples to scratch an itch for those who want to hear the classics.

New Zealand

- A Māori Christmas by Billy T James

- Take Away The Tree by Beachware

- It’s Not a Silent Night by Claudia Robin Gunn

- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by The Beths

- You Are Christmas by The Sations

- New Zealand Christmas Tree by The Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra

Waiata Māori Kirihimete

- Te Kaiwhakaora o te Ao (Saviour of the World) by Theia

- Te Toi o te Kirihimete (Favourite Part About Christmas) by Stan Walker

- Mārie te Pō (Silent Night) by Pere

- Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) by Maisey Rika and Seth Haapu

- Tangi Pere (Jingle Balls) by Pere

Mataara Stokes/Supplied Musician PERE (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāpuhi, and Ngāti Wai) released a te reo Māori Christmas album, Pere Kirihimete, in 2021.

Gen Z specials

- Christmas Tree Farm by Taylor Swift

- Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

- Glittery by Kasey Musgraves and Troye Sivan

- Mistletoe by Justin Bieber

- Christmas the Whole Year Round by Sabrina Carpenter

- Snowman by Sia

- Like It’s Christmas by the Jonas Brothers

Supplied Christmas with the Jonas Brothers? Yes please.

Motown

- Purple Snowflakes by Marvin Gaye

- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by the Jackson 5

- Twinkle Twinkle Little Me by The Supremes

- What Christmas Means to Me by Stevie Wonder

- Rockin’ Robin by Michael Jackson

- Let It Snow by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

- Jesus Is Love by The Commodores

THE EDGE Prime Minister John Key takes on a Mariah Carey classic, and the results were... less than impressive. (Video first published in 2015)

Downright weird

- How to Make Gravy by Paul Kelly

- Christmas With The Devil by Spinal Tap

- Crabs for Christmas by David DeBoy and Da Hons

- Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo by Cowboy Timmy (South Park)

- Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer by Elmo and Patsy

- Christmas Unicorn by Sufjan Stevens

- Carol’s by Buddy Goode

Peter Drury/Stuff How to Make Gravy by Paul Kelly is a good Christmas song for those wanting something a bit weird. Personally, I’d rather crack open one of these bad boys.

Rap

- Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto by Snoop Dogg

- Christmas in Hollis by Run-DMC

- Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa by De La Soul

- Christmas Rappin’ by Kurtis Blow

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Even Snoop Dogg has a Christmas song.

Stuff newsroom favourites

- Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

- Baby Jesus is Nobody’s Baby Now by Julia Jacklin

- Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

- Don’t Shoot Me Santa by The Killers and Ryan Pardey

- Day After Tomorrow by Phoebe Bridgers

- Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley

- Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad by Michael Bublé and Thalia

RICKY WILSON/STUFF It wouldn’t be Christmas without Michael Bublé.

Cringey classics (OK in moderation)

- Snoopy’s Christmas by The Royal Guardsmen

- Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Michael Bublé

- Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano

- Last Christmas by Wham!

- I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, by Wizzard

- Wonderful Christmastime by Paul McCartney

But also, we cater to everyone here at Stuff. So if you really like that wretched Mariah Carey song, here’s 10 hours of it.