Sick of Mariah Carey? 50 different Christmas songs to add to your playlist
All I want for Christmas is something other than Mariah Carey.
I’m no grinch, but I’m begging for something different this year when it comes to Christmas music – more curation, more creativity and more diversity.
Christmas shopping is hard enough without hearing the same song as I aimlessly wonder from shop to shop in a heaving mall.
I’m not saying the-song-that-shall-not-be-named is a bad song. It’s a certified Christmas banger, but it’s also an earworm, and that’s the problem.
As an early Christmas present for all, I’ve put together a playlist of Christmas songs that are fresh, beautiful, unique, funny and with an Aotearoa twist, including a few Christmas staples to scratch an itch for those who want to hear the classics.
New Zealand
- A Māori Christmas by Billy T James
- Take Away The Tree by Beachware
- It’s Not a Silent Night by Claudia Robin Gunn
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by The Beths
- You Are Christmas by The Sations
- New Zealand Christmas Tree by The Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra
Waiata Māori Kirihimete
- Te Kaiwhakaora o te Ao (Saviour of the World) by Theia
- Te Toi o te Kirihimete (Favourite Part About Christmas) by Stan Walker
- Mārie te Pō (Silent Night) by Pere
- Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) by Maisey Rika and Seth Haapu
- Tangi Pere (Jingle Balls) by Pere
Gen Z specials
- Christmas Tree Farm by Taylor Swift
- Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande
- Glittery by Kasey Musgraves and Troye Sivan
- Mistletoe by Justin Bieber
- Christmas the Whole Year Round by Sabrina Carpenter
- Snowman by Sia
- Like It’s Christmas by the Jonas Brothers
Motown
- Purple Snowflakes by Marvin Gaye
- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by the Jackson 5
- Twinkle Twinkle Little Me by The Supremes
- What Christmas Means to Me by Stevie Wonder
- Rockin’ Robin by Michael Jackson
- Let It Snow by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles
- Jesus Is Love by The Commodores
Downright weird
- How to Make Gravy by Paul Kelly
- Christmas With The Devil by Spinal Tap
- Crabs for Christmas by David DeBoy and Da Hons
- Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo by Cowboy Timmy (South Park)
- Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer by Elmo and Patsy
- Christmas Unicorn by Sufjan Stevens
- Carol’s by Buddy Goode
Rap
- Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto by Snoop Dogg
- Christmas in Hollis by Run-DMC
- Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa by De La Soul
- Christmas Rappin’ by Kurtis Blow
Stuff newsroom favourites
- Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl
- Baby Jesus is Nobody’s Baby Now by Julia Jacklin
- Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon and Yoko Ono
- Don’t Shoot Me Santa by The Killers and Ryan Pardey
- Day After Tomorrow by Phoebe Bridgers
- Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley
- Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad by Michael Bublé and Thalia
Cringey classics (OK in moderation)
- Snoopy’s Christmas by The Royal Guardsmen
- Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas by Michael Bublé
- Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano
- Last Christmas by Wham!
- I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, by Wizzard
- Wonderful Christmastime by Paul McCartney
But also, we cater to everyone here at Stuff. So if you really like that wretched Mariah Carey song, here’s 10 hours of it.