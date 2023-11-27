The house was ‘begging to be decorated’ – they were happy to oblige

The reindeer on the front porch are part of the “upgraded” Christmas decorations at Ray and Sharon Brown’s Witherlea home ahead of the Ray White Christmas Lights Competition.

Sharon Brown bought the “yesteryear” Santa in her front window from a New Plymouth op shop in September.

Such is the life of a fervent festive decorator. Always on the lookout.

“I immediately knew where it was going to go,” Sharon said, revealing “the display piece” wasn’t actually for sale before she talked them into it.

That Santa, looking out onto the front porch, is just one of many decorations going up at the Brown house in Blenheim, as Sharon and her “overwhelmed” husband, Ray, gear up for the Ray White Christmas Lights Competition.

This will be their second tilt at the coveted trophy, after moving to Marlborough in October 2021. Ray grew up in Blenheim but moved away when he was 17 years old to “seek his fortune”.

Before returning to New Zealand, the couple – married for 35 years – had been living in the Cayman Islands, in the Caribbean, where businesses got a roundabout to decorate at Christmastime. Imagine that.

But it was their time in Sweden and the elegance of Scandinavian Christmases, with their candelabras and wooden stars, that most heavily influenced their decorating style.

A “subtle” touch better suited their old villa-style house in Witherlea, which was “begging to be decorated”, said Ray, who conceded that, between the decorating duo, he was merely the heavy lifter. Sharon was the “inspiration” who had an eye for detail, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Sharon and Ray Brown in front of the Christmas tree they bought in 1992.

“I find the decorations overwhelming, to be honest. I just do what I’m told, but my brain explodes when I think about it,” Ray said.

As for Sharon, who normally gets the well-labelled boxes of decorations out in mid-November, she said Christmas was a special time and doing up the house was “pure joy”. She even liked putting the decorations away.

“I just love it ... being creative and creating joy for others. I love when the little ones get excited. I really hope it gives them a touch of Christmas.”

They normally aimed to have their decorations done, and the lights on, in the last week of November.

Something they hadn’t counted on last year was people stopping, getting out of their cars and coming right up to the house on Tereice St​.

“Some would come right up to the bay window: ‘Ah, there’s more inside.’ It’s really cool to see the kids smiling in the window,” Ray said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Their garage door looked a bit “empty” last year, so this year they’ve added a nativity scene.

They had made a few tweaks to last year’s display, including the reindeer on the front porch and the huge nativity banner over the garage door, which looked “empty” last year.

As Christians, it was important to have a nativity scene, although it wasn’t easy to find an outdoor nativity scene in New Zealand these days, Ray said.

“People might think, ‘Gosh, you must have spent a fortune,’ but not really. You add a bit more over time. That Christmas tree – we bought it in 1992.”

No doubt they would find something new for next year, Sharon said.

“There’s got to be limit,” Ray jumped in. “The house is only so big.”

You have until November 30 to register your house in the Ray White Christmas Lights Competition. Public voting opens December 5 and closes December 17. The winner is announced December 19. The top three homes win a share of $1050, with the same amount shared between the charities nominated by those winners.