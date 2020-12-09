SPCA 12 days of Chrismas pets: Will you adopt goofy Rocky?

Lovely Rocky was surrendered to SPCA when his family moved into a home with a no-pet-policy.

Once again, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand over the Christmas season to share potential pets from across the country who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

Rocky is a three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd Rottie Cross.

He’s an inquisitive and friendly goofball who has energy by the bucketful.

Rocky was surrendered to SPCA when his family moved into a home with a no-pet-policy. Although he’s settled in to his new environment, Rocky doesn’t want to spend Christmas in the shelter.

This bouncy boy will be best suited to a home where I can get lots of stimulation and consistent training.

While he doesn’t get along with cats, Rocky is OK with other dogs; although he can get a bit too excited so his new family will need to help him remember his manners around them.

Could you be Rocky’s Christmas hero? For more info on her, please contact the SPCA in Invercargill at 03 218 9684.

Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new member of your family.