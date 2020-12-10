SPCA 12 days of Christmas pets: Meet Gizmo the rooster

Once again, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand over the Christmas season to share with you 12 potential pets from across the country who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

Gizmo the two-year-old white Leghorn is one good looking rooster.

He’s on the hunt for a lifestyle block to rule over.

This lovely young man has a big personality and an even bigger appetite. He will do a great job of keeping down the bugs in your garden.

And he's really not asking for much - all he wants is a new flock of friends to hang with.

Simply give him a scratch and feed him to make him a happy guy!

Can you be Gizmo's Christmas hero? For more info on him, please contact the Alexandra Vet Partnership on 027 512 0294.

Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new member of your family.