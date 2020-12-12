SPCA 12 days of Christmas pets: Boris the Pekin Bantam

Al Boris wants this Christmas is a new flock of friends to hang with.

Once again, Stuff is working with SPCA New Zealand over the Christmas season to share with you 12 potential pets from across the country who are eagerly awaiting adoption.

If you are looking for a friendly new pal with good looks to match - look no further!

SPCA Can you give Boris a new home?

Boris is a beautiful Pekin Bantam rooster with plenty of spunk to make up for his small size.

Two-year-old Boris is looking for his new home. It's not much to ask, but it would mean the world to this cool guy.

This friendly rooster would really love a home with a few hens to help keep in line!

He would be best suited to a new home where he has access to lots of grass and a cosy bed to keep dry as his feathered feet don't do well on areas that consist of a lot of dirt.

Can you be Boris’ Christmas hero? For more info on him, please contact the SPCA in Christchurch on 03 349 7057.

Please keep in mind that adopting a pet means making a lifetime commitment to the new member of your family.