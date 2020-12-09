Covid-19: Auckland City Mission cancels Christmas day lunch due to virus

The Auckland City Mission is gearing up for its yearly Christmas operation, but it won’t include its usual Christmas Day lunch.

A spokeswoman for Auckland City Mission said the Covid-19 pandemic means this Christmas will be different for the Mission and its clients, who include some of Auckland's most vulnerable.

The spokeswoman said while the distribution of food parcels and gifts to Aucklanders in need will go ahead, Covid-19 means the Christmas day lunch, usually attended by over a thousand people, can’t go ahead.

“We will instead be holding five lunches around the city, sponsored by ASB and with two of the events supported by Nandos at their restaurants.”

In 2019, about 1600 people attended the Mission's annual festivities at The Cloud on Queen's Wharf.

David White Servers at the City Mission lunch in 2019.

On the menu was 300kg of gourmet potatoes and ham, 240kg of roast kumara, and 1600 chicken drumsticks, with jelly and ice cream for dessert.

The spokeswoman said the decision not to hold the big Christmas lunch in the city was due to concerns over community transmission of Covid-19.

“We just couldn’t risk it, especially when a lot of people who come to the lunch already have health challenges.”

David White/Stuff About 1600 people went to the 2019 lunch.

The decision to change the Christmas day plan had to be made quite early on, the spokeswoman said, as it took months to organise.

“This was not a decision we made lightly at all, we just wanted to keep everyone safe, and at that stage we didn’t know what Christmas would hold.

“We want to make sure people aren't missing out however, which is why we decided to have a number of smaller events.

“Our food parcels will also include an extra festive meal for those unable to come in person.”

During the middle of 2020 the charity saw a staggering 175 per cent increase in demand for food parcels.

Before the pandemic, Auckland City Mission was distributing 450 parcels a week to families and individuals who could not otherwise put food on the table. Over lockdown, this rose to more than 1200.

City Missioner Chris Farrelly said food insecurity has been a major concern for the Mission for a number of years, with inadequate income levels a main contributing factor.

Covid-19 exacerbated these insecurities, he said.