Non-alcoholic cocktail recipes: Cranberry fizz, Virgin Mojito
These recipes serve one, but can easily be multiplied to cater for any number.
Simply make up the mix in a jug to serve a gathering of friends.
CRANBERRY FIZZ
Serves 1
Ingredients
2 teaspoons orange marmalade
3 tablespoons Seedlip Grove 42 non-alcoholic spirit
¼ cup cranberry juice
Ice
½ cup sparkling mineral water
Frozen whole cranberries, to garnish
Method
Put marmalade and Seedlip into a glass and stir to combine. Stir in cranberry juice and ice. Top up with mineral water. Garnish with cranberries.
VIRGIN MOJITO
Serves 1
Ingredients
5 fresh mint leaves, plus extra to garnish
1-2 slices lime
1/3 cup apple juice
Ice
½ cup soda water
Method
Muddle (pressing the ingredients against the side of the glass with a blunt tool) the mint, a slice of lime and the apple juice in a glass for a minute to crush and release the flavours. Add a generous amount of ice and top up with soda water. Serve garnished with extra mint.
