Non-alcoholic cocktail recipes: Cranberry fizz, Virgin Mojito

These recipes serve one, but can easily be multiplied to cater for any number.

Simply make up the mix in a jug to serve a gathering of friends.

READ MORE:

* You don't have to like pina coladas to enjoy a rum cocktail

* Raise your glass to summer cocktails

* Cocktail recipes and tips to shake up your summer



Supplied Whipping up a virgin mojito, or a cranberry fizz, is the perfect, non-alcoholic way to celebrate the festive season.

CRANBERRY FIZZ

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 teaspoons orange marmalade

3 tablespoons Seedlip Grove 42 non-alcoholic spirit

¼ cup cranberry juice

Ice

½ cup sparkling mineral water

Frozen whole cranberries, to garnish

Method

Put marmalade and Seedlip into a glass and stir to combine. Stir in cranberry juice and ice. Top up with mineral water. Garnish with cranberries.

VIRGIN MOJITO

Serves 1

Ingredients

5 fresh mint leaves, plus extra to garnish

1-2 slices lime

1/3 cup apple juice

Ice

½ cup soda water

Method

Muddle (pressing the ingredients against the side of the glass with a blunt tool) the mint, a slice of lime and the apple juice in a glass for a minute to crush and release the flavours. Add a generous amount of ice and top up with soda water. Serve garnished with extra mint.