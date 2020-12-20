South Auckland man ropes in neighbours to create animated Christmas light show

The light show goes for around an hour and includes big hits like 'Baby Shark'

In a year when many Christmas festivities were either cancelled or downsized, one man has made it his mission to turn his neighbourhood into a Christmas wonderland.

In 2019, Nicholas Ng Wun spent months covering his south Auckland house in programmable lights to create a show which ‘dances’ to music.

But one house isn’t enough this year.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Nicholas Ng Wun spent years learning how to animate a light show onto his house.

Having roped in two of his neighbours, Ng Wun is slowly turning his slice of Manurewa into a one-man Christmas festival, with plans to get 10 houses involved next year.

His house, on Cairnsville Rise, and the two across the road have been draped in lights – which Ng Wun has spent the whole year coding to shift and change while different music tracks play.

Thousands of lights and hundreds of metres of cabling have been used to bring big features, like Baby Shark, to life.

“I love it when people come and watch, and they are just so amazed,” Ng Wun said.

Being out in front of the house each night, talking to people and explaining how it is all done is one of the best parts, he said.

Supplied/Nicholas Ngwun Ng Wun’s upgraded and added more lights to his house since last year.

The power bill is the thing Ng Wun gets the most questions about and people are confused to find out that it actually doesn't cost too much – about $40 extra a week, he said.

No space is left unused on Ng Wun’s house. The roof, gutters, window panels and even the front fence have all been used to create the light show.

The shows go from 9pm-10:30pm, but with the street being crammed with spectators, Ng Wun recommends getting there a bit early.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Outside Ng Wun’s house is packed full of people on a Friday and Saturday night.

Donations are being collected at the lights for Special Olympics Papakura.

Ng Wun previously told Stuff his fascination with Christmas lights began when he was 10 years old.

He was content as a spectator until a few years ago, when he went to see a house that had used a computer programme to change the lights in time with music.

“It inspired me to learn. So I found out who it was that did it and I asked them how I could do it.”