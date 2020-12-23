Swapping a white Christmas for a Kiwi Christmas

(From left) Martin Petran, Tommy Jonasson, Tatiana Berranger, Fanny Guilliou and Copper Beech House manager Annette Gould celebrate Christmas together without their family.

They are from Sweden, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Germany and France.

And this Christmas travellers staying at Blenheim’s Copperbeech House, will celebrate Christmas, far away from home.

For the first time, Martin Petran, 21, will spend the festive season without his family and in the Southern Hemisphere.

Originally from the Czech Republic, Petran who has spent the last nine months in New Zealand is used to a white Christmas.

“It is really weird. I miss the snow but I actually like the heat and, having a barbecue for Christmas is pretty cool. What I will miss the most are my two sisters. I will call them for Christmas.”

It is also a complete change of scene for Tommy Jonasson from Sweden.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Magdalena Schalt, (back) and Jessica Smith Bointon and Copperbeech House manager Annette Gould decorated the Christmas tree together.

“It is really hot here but it is what we want to experience, a Southern Hemisphere Christmas,” Jonasson said.

French backpacker Tatiana Berranger, 28, has been in Aotearoa since January. She was supposed to surprise her parents this year by going home for Christmas.

But with France in its second coronavirus lock down, Berranger has decided to give up on that idea and stay in Blenheim, working in vineyards.

“Instead of being with them, I will call my family on Skype and open gifts live with them. Because of the time difference between France and New Zealand, they will do it on Christmas Eve which will be already Christmas Day for us here,” Berranger said.

Berranger's French friend, Fanny Guilliou is an employee in a restaurant and used to being away for end of the year celebrations, as she usually works.

“I am glad there is something organised here at Copperbeech House, because it is important to not be alone for Christmas, especially when you are far from home. This time of year is all about getting together,” Guilliou said.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Christmas in Europe is more visual than in New Zealand, with shops extremely well-decorated.

Thanks to Copperbeech House accommodation manager Annette Gould, the travellers will celebrate Christmas together with a big dinner on Thursday, December 24.

“Everyone will cook a traditional dish from their country, we will then have a barbecue on the 25th with a secret Santa in the evening while sharing nibbles and fingers food,” Gould said.

The backpacker's “second mum” lived in Holland for 40 years before returning to New Zealand, where she is from.

“Christmas in Europe is very visual, the shops are extremely well decorated, the streets are lined with beautiful lights, the atmosphere is mostly about family, dinner together.”

“Here in New Zealand, it is not so much the emphasis of having Christmas decorations everywhere but it is more a gathering of people, being together, giving time to each other and having a bit of a Christmas feeling to celebrate something far from home.

“We are also going with the Kiwi flow of the festive season which is pretty low-key and relaxing.

“I wanted to share that with travellers here because it is also my first Christmas without my family around, as my three children live in Europe,” Gould said.

Keeping the balance between Northern Hemisphere white Christmas celebrations and New Zealand traditions, Gould let backpackers come up with their ideas for the festive season.

Copperbeech residents put up a Christmas tree in the hallway, decorated it, organised a secret Santa and planned their meal for the big dinner together on Thursday night

“Färskpotatissalad” from Sweden or “bramborový salát” from the Czech Republic, which are both traditional potatoes salads, might be on the table for Christmas Eve.

Dinner will start at European time, around 8pm, out on the Copperbeech House garden.

Most of the travellers will then enjoy their end of year break or maybe head off to a summer festival, or go hiking somewhere on the Te Araroa trail.