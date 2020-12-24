Prince Harry and Meghan share Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent their first Christmas card since stepping down as senior royals.

The card, which was released via Markle's animal welfare patronage Mayhew, features a painting of the Duke and Duchess in the garden of their home in Montecito California, sharing some quality family time with their 19-month-old son Archie and the family dogs Pula and Guy.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess confirmed the cheerful scene was based on a photograph snapped by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” the spokesperson told People magazine.

Inside the card Meghan wrote: “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.”

“From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

The illustrated card is a departure from royal Christmas cards which more typically feature photographs of the royals.

The Sussex's Christmas card last year was their first as a family of three and featured a black and white photo of a then seven-month-old Archie crawling towards the camera with royal coupe looking on in the background.

It, too, had an environmentally-friendly angle, with the couple choosing to send it out electronically to save paper.

This year is the first Christmas the family will spend in their new Californian home, where it is expected they will be joined by Doria. Last year they spent the festive season on Vancouver Island in Canada as they prepared their exit from the royal family.

Prince William and Kate have also shared an adorable card for 2020, last week releasing a snap which featured their family posing in front of a wood pile with two-year-old Louis sharing a cheeky smile with the camera.