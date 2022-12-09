Christmas Sorted: A go-to-whoa Yuletide menu

This story is from the team at NZ House & Garden magazine.

Starter

PRAWN & LIME CEVICHE

Prep: 20 minutes plus 60 minutes to rest | Serves 8 as a starter

Zesty and refreshing, this appetiser of prawns marinated and effectively cooked in freshly squeezed citrus juice is an absolute dream to make and eat.

Ingredients

500g raw jumbo prawns, peeled and deveined

Finely grated zest of 1 lime

1 cup fresh lime or lemon juice

5 small tomatoes

1 telegraph cucumber, halved lengthways with seeds removed

1 small red onion

1 green chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

2 avocados, cut into small cubes

Handful of coriander, chopped

Method

Cut the prawn meat into bite-sized pieces and place in a large ceramic bowl with the lime zest. Pour over the citrus juice and cover the bowl. Let it sit in the fridge for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the prawn meat turns opaque.

Meanwhile, cut the tomatoes, cucumber and onion into small cubes and place in another bowl. Chill until ready to serve.

Once the prawns are opaque, strain off most of the juice and stir in the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Sour Cherry & Brandy Glazed Ham.

Mains

SOUR CHERRY & BRANDY GLAZED HAM

Prep: 20 minutes | Cook: 1 hour | Serves at least 25

A glazed ham is superb as a centrepiece for the Christmas meal and creates a real sense of occasion. The bonus with a whole ham is that the leftovers can provide easy meals into the New Year.

Ingredients

9kg whole ham, cooked on the bone

6-7 whole star anise

Glaze

1 cup red wine

2 cups firmly packed soft brown sugar

3 tbsp brandy

700g jar preserved sour cherries

Method

Glaze: Combine ½ cup wine and the sugar in a saucepan and simmer for 3-4 minutes until syrupy. Add brandy and set aside to cool to room temperature. Drain cherries and reserve the juice.

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Remove skin from ham and discard. With the tip of a sharp knife, score the fat in a diamond pattern, taking care not to cut through to the flesh. Place ham in a large roasting pan, add cherry juice, star anise and remaining ½ cup wine to the pan.

Spread cooled glaze all over the scored fat. Bake in the centre of the oven for 60 minutes, basting with the pan juices at regular intervals until the glaze is caramelised golden brown.

Remove ham to rest for 15 minutes. Meanwhile put the pan juices in a pot and bring to the boil, then simmer for 5 minutes until reduced and syrupy. Stir in the cherries and pour mixture over the ham. Extra cherry mixture can be served on the side, like a chutney. Ham can be served hot or cold.

To store leftovers, wrap ham in muslin cloth or a clean tea towel dampened with water mixed with a little vinegar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks, re-dampening the cloth regularly.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Mediterranean Baked Salmon.

MEDITERRANEAN BAKED SALMON

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 20 minutes | Serves 8-10

A whole side of salmon, baked with a delicious topping, is such an elegant dish to serve and perfect for a celebratory feast.

Ingredients

1.5kg side of salmon, skin on, pin bones removed

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ cup artichoke hearts

½ cup mixed black and green olives

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and halved

3 tbsp capers, drained

½ cup basil pesto

Handful of fresh dill, to garnish

Handful basil leaves, to garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C. Lay a long sheet of baking paper onto a large, low-sided baking tray. Place salmon fillet, skin side down, on top of the paper. Season with paprika, salt and pepper. Evenly scatter the artichokes, olives, sun-dried tomatoes and capers over the salmon.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes, for medium, or until salmon is cooked to your liking. Thicker fillets may require 5-10 minutes more.

Remove from the oven and transfer the salmon to a serving platter. Drizzle over the pesto and scatter with dill and basil. Serve with lemon wedges on the side, to squeeze over.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Potato, Capsicum & Salami Salad with Mustard Dressing.

POTATO, CAPSICUM & SALAMI SALAD WITH MUSTARD DRESSING

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 10-15 minutes | Serves 8-10

Potato salad always seems to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s best served warm so that the potatoes soak up the flavours of the dressing.

Ingredients

1.5kg baby potatoes

¼ cup chopped parsley leaves

¼ cup chopped mint leaves

2 roast red capsicums, cut into thin strips

100g sliced pepperoni salami, cut into julienne strips

Wholegrain Mustard Dressing

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

Cook the potatoes in a large pot of salted, boiling water for 10-15 minutes or until they can easily be pierced with a knife. Be careful to not overcook the potatoes or they will fall apart. Drain the potatoes in a colander, transfer to a large salad bowl and set aside to cool a little.

Wholegrain mustard dressing: Put dressing ingredients in a jar, seal and shake well to combine. Pour dressing over the warm potatoes, add the herbs, season with salt and pepper and toss well to combine.

Scatter with capsicum and salami strips and serve at room temperature.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Charred Green Bean Salad with Peas & Feta.

CHARRED GREEN BEAN SALAD WITH PEAS & FETA

Prep: 5 minutes | Cook: 5-10 minutes | Serves 6-8

Green beans are taken to the next level of flavour when charred on the barbecue. The beans can be grilled the day before serving, making for easy assemblage of this dish on the day.

Ingredients

500g green beans, trimmed

2-3 tbsp olive oil

1½ cups podded peas

100g feta, crumbled

Pomegranate arils, if available

Balsamic glaze, to drizzle

Method

Heat a barbecue or chargrill pan over high heat. Toss the beans with the olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Tip beans onto the grill plate and cook for 4-5 minutes, turning 2-3 times, until charred and just tender. This may need to be done in 2-3 batches. Set aside to cool. Chill until ready to serve.

Blanch the peas in boiling, salted water for 1-2 minutes then drain and cool under cold water. Chill until ready to serve.

Arrange the beans on a serving platter, scatter over the peas, feta and pomegranate arils. Drizzle generously with balsamic glaze and serve.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Crisp Pickled Vegetable Salad.

CRISP PICKLED VEGETABLE SALAD

Prep: 20 minutes plus 2 hours to pickle | Cook: 2 minutes | Serves 8

The crisp freshness of this lightly pickled vegetable salad makes a lovely counterpoint to the richer flavours of a festive spread.

Ingredients

3 medium courgettes, trimmed and cut into small cubes

1 red capsicum, deseeded and cut into small pieces

2 small carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

1 stick celery, sliced

Bunch of radishes, trimmed and quartered

1 small red onion, sliced into thin wedges

2 baby beetroot, peeled and very finely sliced

1 cup white wine vinegar

2 tbsp white sugar

1 tbsp sea salt (not iodised)

Handful small beetroot leaves or rocket

Method

Prepare all the vegetables and put in a flat ceramic dish (such as a lasagne dish). Put vinegar, sugar, salt and 1 cup water in a small pot and bring just to the boil then remove from the heat. Pour this pickling liquid over the vegetables, cover dish and leave in the fridge for 2 hours to lightly pickle. Stir once or twice to make sure vegetables are evenly covered with pickling liquid.

Drain pickled vegetables and transfer to a salad bowl. Season to taste and serve chilled, garnished with leaves.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Pink Gin Spritz Cocktail.

To drink

PINK GIN SPRITZ COCKTAIL

Prep: 5 minutes | Serves 2

This drink is a fun, fruity variation of the classic Spritz cocktail and the perfect festive aperitivo to welcome family and friends.

Ingredients

Ice

90ml pink gin

100ml pink lemonade or tonic water

100ml prosecco

1 strawberry, halved

Method

Half fill a couple of glasses with ice. Add 45ml pink gin to each and 50ml lemonade or tonic water. Top up with prosecco and serve garnished with half a strawberry.

