Christmas Sorted: The trick that'll transform a store-bought pavlova into a stunning Christmas centrepiece

The humble pavlova is the perfect centrepiece for any Christmas feast, but making it from scratch and decorating it can be a task within itself.

A TikToker, who goes by the handle @choose_a_row, has revealed how you can transform a store-bought pavlova into a stunning centrepiece.

Starting with a plain store-bought pavlova, she covers the top in a layer of lemon curd and drizzles passionfruit curd over the top.

“This is easy to make and it's going to look like you spent a whackload of time in the kitchen,” she promises.

The TikToker then sprinkles a handful of mixed berries over the pavlova, which is topped again with drizzles of passionfruit curd.

However, it's here that the DIY pavlova really starts to look special, dusting some Maltesers with edible gold dusting and popping them over the berries, before topping it off with crushed Maltesers.

The simple pavlova hack was hailed by viewers.

“I need this in my life,” one commenter said.

“You are a lifesaver. Thank you for sharing,” another viewer praised.

TikTok With lemon and passionfruit curd, berries and Maltesers, this pavlova is easy to assemble.

“This with thick whipped fresh cream, homemade berry compote and fresh strawberries,” a third user suggested.

This story was originally published on 9honey.com.au and is republished with permission.