From fluffy pens to inflatable chairs, these are the greatest Christmas gifts of the 90s

To say the 90s are back is nothing new, and Christmas morning will see thousands of children born after the end of Brad and Jen’s marriage and who consider even Foo Fighters a Dad band unwrapping Friends trivia books and Cotton On Nirvana T-shirts.

But as someone who grew up squarely in the 90s, all that this nod to nostalgia has done is make me yearn for the truly great gifts of that decade, most-coveted items many of which have now gone to the great shopping mall in the sky.

Here are the top 90s gifts we wish we could still give.

READ MORE:

* John Aniston, Days of Our Lives star and Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89

* Matthew Perry allegedly 'beat up' a young Justin Trudeau: The 10 biggest bombshells from Matthew Perry's memoir

* Born in the 80s? Here Are 15 Things That Would Have Been on Your Christmas List As a Kid



For kids

Sky Dancers

Introduced in the mid-90s and discontinued in 2000 because they caused too many injuries, for a few years there Sky Dancers were the ultimate in chaotic toy energy. Would they get stuck in your hair? Crash into another Sky Dancer and cause Sky Dancer carnage? Fly into and lacerate your face? The fact that this uncertainty was the doll’s only true thrill didn’t stop it from being a highly desirable gift.

Polly Pocket

The intersection of everything you could possibly love about a toy, Polly Pocket toys featured myriad tiny pieces that you could shut away inside a carry case that when open doubled as a house (or beauty parlour or classroom or pet store, you get the drift), and a universe that was brought to animated life in a popular TV series. There was nothing not to love about them unless, of course, you were a parent, in which case there was much not to love.

Because everything old is new again my children now watch a rebooted Polly Pocket series on Netflix. It’s pretty fun. The toys are not readily available in New Zealand but were they, sure as sands through the hourglass and all that, my children would beg for them and I would refuse to buy them.

Popasaurus popcorn popper

Bright Sparks Australia/FAcebook A dinosaur that spewed out popcorn for human consumption was much coveted by 90s kids.

Ah, the Sunbeam Popasaurus. Never has an appliance with so much cognitive dissonance made so much sense. A dinosaur cooking popcorn in its belly then spewing it out for human consumption should not be compelling, yet for a 90s kid few things would get you into the cool club quicker than being able to offer your friends a bowl fresh from the Popasaurus to eat while you watched Full House.

They were only on the market for a few years before the rise of microwave popcorn pulled them down the short path to kitchen miscellany redundancy (a land populated also by the likes of electric knives and yoghurt makers), but by god, when they were available, did we all want one.

Fluffy stationary

Supplied There was no doubting fluffy stationary was cool when it made a cameo in 1995 hit Clueless.

Before smartphones, before laptop computers, the only way you could write notes outside of your home study was to carry around a notebook and if you were a child of the 90s it had to be fluffy.

It was then and remains now unclear precisely what the fluff achieved, warmth not being an inherently desirable attribute for a notebook, by boy were we into this. The only thing that could make Christmas morning better would be receiving alongside it a pen with a fluffy topper a la Cher Horowitz.

For teens

Crimping Iron

Dave Hogan In the 90s, every girl wanted Britney’s hair, and they probably would have taken Justin’s jumper too.

Look, you could spend hours of an evening putting your wet hair into scores of skinny plaits secured with split end-inducing rubber bands, but to best achieve the regular tiny waves gracing the heads of your fave 90s teen poster girls – Britney Spears, Melissa Joan Hart, and early career Beyonce all sported them, I can tell you without doing a speck of research – you needed to get a crimping iron for Christmas.

You’d bring them along to sleepovers so everyone could get their hair crimped while watching Clueless (for laughs) or Romeo + Juliet (for tears) and sure, sometimes your scalp would get burnt and sometimes your ends would get singed, but that was the price we were prepared to pay for beauty in the simple times before the volumised pout came along and we all started attaching little vacuums to our lips.

The Body Shop gift pack

Supplied Colourful, shaped bath oil pearls were a necessary component of any DIY Body Shop gift bag.

Not the pre-made wicker baskets filled with items bringing the total price up to a round figure, cute as they were; the absolute ultimate in 90s teen gift-giving was the DIY cellophane bag that you could precisely curate according to your friend’s tastes and how much money you made working at HMV.

The coconut body butter, grapefruit soap, white musk perfume and shea or mango lip glosses are an instant sense memory doorway to my youth, but no Body Shop product says baby doll dresses and beaded curtains like the late, great bath oil pearls. With their lollipop colours and quintessential shapes (dolphins were to the 90s what unicorns are to the 20s), they were perfect for your fill-it-yourself bag which, like the bath pearls themselves, are sadly no more.

Inflatable Chair

Monica Lau These girls have already learned the hard way that on an inflatable chair, long pants are imperative.

The ultimate in cool for any 90s teen, a blow-up plastic chair was the perfect spot from which to flick between CDs on your six-disc player or conduct urgent high school business on the cordless phone, and thus an excellent gift, particularly from the likes of a cool aunt or uncle who didn't mind promoting your self-isolation from the family or absolute dominance of its single phone line. You only made the mistake of sitting on it while wearing shorts once.

CD Tower

You needed a CD tower in the 90s, or your discs would be all in a jumble.

Of course if you had that six-disc changer you needed plenty of CDs to play in it and the best way of both storing and displaying them was with a nice high CD tower. It was up the teen in question whether they preferred to organise their albums alphabetically by title or artist, by genre or, for the teen who understood the aesthetic potential of the CD tower, by spine colour, but in the 90s every teen wanted and needed this gift.